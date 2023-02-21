Shehzada Box Office Day 5 (Early Trends): After the massive success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 last year, Kartik Aaryan has returned to the silver screen with Rohit Dhawan’s directorial. The film was released last Friday amidst a lot of expectations and fanfare.

The film opened at 7 Crores on Friday and went on to make 22 crores on the opening weekend. Around 2.25 Cr further came in on Monday. Kartik’s film is competing with two other big films Pathaan and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

According to early Shehzada trends, the movie appears to be having trouble at the box office. The Kartik Aaryan starrer made between 2–2.50 crore* on the fifth day at the domestic box office, according to the most recent media sources. Fans of the movie are upset because the movie did not make as much money as anticipated.

Well, the film needs a huge push in order for it to work and spell some magic at the box office. Meanwhile, the film is receiving poor to mixed reviews from the audience and critics.

Shehzada, which is an official remake of Allu Arjun’s film Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, stars Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon in the lead. It is produced and co-produced by T-Series and Kartik Aaryan, respectively, and co-stars Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Ronit Roy, Rajpal Yadav, Ankur Rathee, and Sunny Hinduja in the key roles.

For the unversed, the film was slated to hit the screens on February 10 which was later pushed ‘out of respect’ to Pathaan’. The film finally released in theatres a week later i.e, this Friday, February 17, 2023.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

