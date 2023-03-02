Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan’s family have a lot of controversial history that is known to all but nobody talks about it. When Salim Khan re-married Helen in 1981, it had created a stir around everywhere as the screenwriter-actor was already married to Salma Khan. For the unversed, Salim had tied the knot with Salma in 1964. Salma and Salim have three sons and one daughter – Salman, Arbaaz, Sohail and Alvira. While with Helen, he has a daughter Arpita Khan.

After Salim appeared in Arbaaz’s chat show The Invincibles Series, a lot of insights and anecdotes hit the headlines. Now, in a recent media conversation, Arbaaz opened up about the complexities that they as a family faced during the initial time and shared how difficult it was for their mother Salma to cope with everything. Scroll below to get the scoop!

In an interview with Indian Express, Arbaaz Khan revealed, “It was difficult, especially for my mom. We were all quite young then. However, we saw that my father never neglected us or kept us deprived of anything. Also, as he spoke in my interview, the relationship was an emotional accident for him. Also, most importantly, it wasn’t a frivolous thing for him, he decided to give it full dignity and bring it into his life.”

Going further in the conversation, Arbaaz Khan opened up why he thinks everything worked out in his family and said, “It’s not easy to say that these things are normal and it will work. Also, just because one such family can come together, doesn’t mean it can be replicated by others. It is not an easy thing having two wives who are cordial and children who are accepting. It’s a very complicated scenario and it’s tough to answer what, how, and why it all worked out. But in hindsight, I think honesty and integrity made things a little easier for us.”

Earlier when Helen graced Arbaaz’s show, she shared how much respect she has for Salma Khan and said, ” I think destiny brought me close to all of you and I must thank all of you… I never ever wanted a separation from the family (for Salim).”

Well, what do you think about the Khan family’s complications? Let us know!

