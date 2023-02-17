Veteran actress Helen is known for her amazing dancing skills and sensuous looks. Her Bollywood dance numbers have always been a hit in the movies. And even though she didn’t act in many movies, her acting skills have been appreciated by the audience. The legendary actress fell in love with Salim Khan, and later they got married. She has led quite a sensational life, and now, in a recent conversation with her stepson Arbaaz Khan the Monica O My Darling dance number fame shared tidbits of her life.

Recently, Arbaaz has started hosting a chat show named The Invincibles Series in collaboration with Bollywood Bubble, where he is bringing legendary celebrities to talk about their journey in Bollywood. He started with his father Salim Khan, followed by Javed Akhtar, and now in the third episode, he brought his step-mom to the show.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In the latest episode of The Invincibles Series, in conversation with Arbaaz Khan, Helen recalled how she met the love of her life Salim Khan. Talking about it, she shared, “I was doing a film with Ajit Saab, where I was the heroine. And the villain was Mr. Salim Khan. This was way before Teesri Manzil.” Probably she was talking about the 1963 film Kabil Khan.

When she was further asked if was it love at first sight or did she notice Salim Khan during that time, Helen revealed that she used to have an uptight behaviour and for that directors used to think she treats everyone like a ‘furniture’. Talking about the same, she recalled, “It wasn’t like I was too big a star or anything like that, but I kept to myself. One day, he asked Ajit saab, ‘Yeh madam kissi ko dekhti bhi nahi, wish bhi nahi karti.’ And Ajit said, ‘Poocho mat, yeh sab logon ko furniture ke jaise dekhti hain’.”

In the same conversation, Helen even opened up about the time when she and Salim Khan fell for each other and talked about Salma Khan who was Salim’s first wife. Further adding to it, she shared that she never wanted a separation of the kids, including Arbaaz Khan, Salman Khan, Sohail Khan, Alvira Khan Agnihotri, and Arpita Khan.

Well, did you know about this inside story between Helen and Salim Khan? Let us know in the comments!

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more news and updates!

Must Read: “Dharmendra Ji Was Shocked To See Ki Mera Naam Bhi Add Kiya Hai,” Said Helen Recalling Salim Khan Adding Her Name To Alvira’s Wedding Card

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News