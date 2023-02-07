Scientists say there are about six doppelgangers of a person spread out across the world. We’d be lucky enough if we could find at least one, but in the case of celebrities, they are popular with many fans, so they end up finding their look-alikes. What are the chances that two famous celebs share an uncanny resemblance? We’re talking about Arbaaz Khan, who looks very much similar to ace tennis player Roger Federer, and there are a lot of memes on them. Now the Bollywood celeb has brought that meme to reality by turning it into an ad, and the internet is going crazy over it.

Arbaaz and the Swiss tennis maestro look a lot similar, and with the advent of the internet and people’s creativity, there were countless memes on the same social media platforms. He might have had a lot of flops in his career, but his recent ad is undoubtedly a win.

Arbaaz Khan shared the viral clip of his ad on his official Twitter handle, where he could be seen as Roger Federar, counting the many achievements of the player and giving it a ‘Desi’ touch with a cuss word in between! He also showcased his amateur skills in this latest coding ad. And needless to say, the netizens dropped their amusing remarks and some more memes! Take a look at the viral clip:

Now, let’s look at some of the funny remarks made by the Netizens on Arbaaz Khan’s video.

“If Federer sees this, he will either retire again or just start coding to get over the trauma of seeing this”

“Are ye to sahi me Federer ban gaye, meme tha vo to”

“Chalo aap tak meme pahuch hi gaya tha! Arbaaz mein potential hai – good he is using it!”

“Apko pata hai.. @rogerfederer aap pe case thok sakte hai ”

“Desi Federer rising”

“Sahi khel gaya”

One of the users pointed out the similarity between Hollywood actor Vin Diesel and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Next hire Vin Diesel as Chief Minister of UP pic.twitter.com/PoxVkrAQe4 — bleed Blue💙💙💙💙 (@CricketWorldYes) February 7, 2023

On the professional front, Arbaaz Khan was last seen on an OTT series ‘Tanaav‘. Apart from that, he even started a chat show where he interviews the film industry’s stalwarts, the first guest being his own father and the legendary writer Salim Khan.

