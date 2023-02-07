Raveena Tandon has been a gorgeous versatile actress since the 90s. However, the Tip Tip Barsa Paani fame was not comfortable doing a lot of things that were written in the script or that her character demanded. She is known for being vocal about anything and everything. Now, in a recent media interaction, the actress recalled her days back then and shared why she was called ‘arrogant’. Read on to know more about it!

Raveena had certain policies and conditions on how she wanted some scenes to go about, and for that many directors and producers didn’t like her attitude. Bollywood has been s*xualising actresses for a very long time, and Raveena is one of them who had opposed it.

In an interview with ANI, Raveena Tandon listed the things she wasn’t comfortable doing. Recalling them, she shared, “I used to be uncomfortable with a lot of things. For example, dance steps. If I was uncomfortable with something, I would say, ‘Listen I am not comfortable with this step. I would not do the step.’ I didn’t want to wear swimming costumes, and I didn’t do kissing scenes. So I had my fundas. I was the only actress who had a couple of r*pe scenes with not even one tear in the dress. All my clothes used to be fully intact.”

Further going into the conversation, Raveena Tandon revealed that a lot of filmmakers used to call her ‘arrogant’ and that led to a lot of movies slipping away from her. Talking about it, she shared what she used to say and mentioned, “Mera dress phatega nahi… tum karlo r*pe scene agar karna hai. So they used to call me arrogant.”

Citing some incidents, the KGF 2 actress shared that Karishma Kapoor’s debut film Prem Qaidi was first offered to her but she had rejected it as “the hero pulls down the zipper and the strap is showing”. Further, Raveena Tandon revealed that Darr was also offered to her, even though it was not vulgar it had some scenes that she wasn’t too comfortable doing. She said, “I never used to wear a swimming costume. I would say, ‘No, I will not wear a swimming costume’.”

Well, this shows how Raveena Tandon has always been quite clear in her head about what she wanted and what she didn’t. What are your thoughts after knowing this? Let us know!

