Bollywood actresses have often been upfront talking about the issues they faced in the industry, especially in the ‘80s and ‘90s. Right from pay disparity to being replaced or removed on heroes’ demands, we have seen many divas revealing the harsh reality of the Bollywood industry. Joining the bandwagon is Raveena Tandon, who recently opened up about being in the ‘90s era when the actress used to slut shamed and body shamed. She even revealed what she was being called.

The actress was last seen in KGF: Chapter 2 alongside Yash and Sanjay Dutt. She was earlier in news for being honoured with Padma Shri. Here’s why she’s currently making headlines.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Recently, Ranveer Tandon has often opened up about being criticised for her appearance in the industry. She also revealed that despite stating facts she was told that she is exaggerating them. During her latest interview, the actress said that she was utterly displeased with the ‘viciousness’ of 90s journalism, and took a break from the industry after her marriage.

Speaking to ANI, Ranveer Tandon recalled old days and said, “I was called a lot of things. 90s ke kholo, TTs, thunder thighs…miss this and miss that…. I was plump actually. Started at 16 and a half years, and I was full of baby fat yaar… which still hasn’t gone. Though I don’t care now, I am being like that, I am like that, too bad!” When prodded further she said, “I remember some of these titles. And not only me, but some other heroines are also called that. Besides that, instead of supporting women, what they did was…firstly all these women editors would fall in love with the heroes. And what the heroes said were the last words.”

“If he wanted to pan a woman, the woman would be panned, shamed, literally, her career ruined in the magazines with nasty articles being put out about her. There were so many untrue articles put out because some hero went and said, “Acha, uske bare me aab aisa likh do…” and it would be the last word. And if there would be an apology, that would be on the last line of some other issues of the magazine, it would be written ‘the story carried earlier ultimately proved not to be true’. And who will read that then? At that time the screaming headlines already made the news, right?”

On the work front, Ranveer Tandon has an interesting lineup of films including Patna Shukla with Satish Kaushik, Ghudchadi with Sanjay Dutt, and the Netflix web series, Aranyak’s second season.

Must Read: Pathaan Director Siddharth Anand Breaks Silence On ‘Kabir’ Hrithik Roshan’s Absence From Shah Rukh Khan Starrer, Reveals “There Should Be A Little Thirst…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News