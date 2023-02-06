Henry Cavill was riding high on his career graph when he hit a rough patch after leaving the Witcher’s set and exited from the DC universe as Superman. Now, the actor leads the headlines every now and then for every small update happening around him. It was a shocker for every Henry Cavill fan when he exited from one of the popular Netflix original franchises The Witcher, and left the room for Liam Hemsworth to fill it in. However, today we bring you one of the speculated reasons that could have triggered the actor to leave the franchise.

Henry has portrayed the character of The Geralt Of Rivia for back-to-back two seasons of The Witcher. And being an avid gamer and a lover of the franchise he has always wanted to go by the book.

There were reports that Henry Cavill left the sets of The Witcher because of some creative differences between him and showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich. Now, it is reported that the Netflix writers weren’t a fan of the original source material, and they wanted to create an enticing world that can attract more audience and had allegedly ‘mocked’ the novels written by Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski.

According to a YouTube video shared by Recap Focus that discussed the behind-the-scenes of the Witcher shared, “The orginal story of The Witcher was actively mocked because members of the writing team weren’t fans of the source material” the video stated. “Writers had an active dislike for the source material and this was an inevitable recipe for all kinds of disaster.”

Earlier when Andrzej Sapkowski had attended the Taipei International Book Exhibition 2023 and was asked about the series adaptation of The Witcher from his novels, the writer had chosen his words wisely and said, “I’ve seen better, I’ve seen worse”.

When he was further asked what his thoughts were about the franchise’s script drifting from his original content, the Polish writer Andrzej Sapkoski had shared, “Why not…I am. It’s far from my books. Well, but adaptations are like that.”

Well, after Henry Cavill, now Liam Hemsworth has been reported to play the Geralt of Rivia. Let us know your thoughts about this whole debacle.

