American actor Armie Hammer has been the talk of the town after grabbing the headlines for all the wrong reasons in 2021. For those who don’t know, Armie received severe backlash on and off social media after a plethora of women accused him of s*xual misconduct, exposing his alleged cannibalistic fetishism and BDSM fantasies.

During a recent conversation – his first interview post the scandal, Armie finally broke his silence on these misconduct allegations. From admitting that he was emotionally abusive towards his ex-partners to revealing that he contemplated suicide, read on to know all he had to say.

During a recent interview with Air Mail, Armie Hammer opened up about his and how he contemplated ending things. The ‘Call Me by Your Name’ actor said, “I just walked out into the ocean and swam out as far as I could and hoped that either I drowned, or was hit by a boat, or eaten by a shark.” The actor, who was living in the Cayman Islands to escape media scrutiny in February 2021, further added, “Then I realized that my kids were still on shore, and that I couldn’t do that to my kids.” Hammer shares two children, Harper (8) and Ford (6) with ex-wife Elizabeth Chambers.

Armie Hammer – while referencing the age gap in his relationships with alleged victims like Courtney Vucekovich and Paige Lorenze, said, “I would have these younger women in their mid-20s, and I’m in my 30s.” He continued, “I was a successful actor at the time. They could have been happy to just be with me and would have said yes to things that maybe they wouldn’t have said yes to on their own. That’s an imbalance of power in the situation.”

While he strongly denied any criminal wrongdoing, he admitted that he has been emotionally abusive toward former partners. He stated, “I’m here to own my mistakes, take accountability for the fact that I was an a*shole, that I was selfish, that I used people to make me feel better, and when I was done, moved on.” He continued, “I’m now a healthier, happier, more balanced person. I’m able to be there for my kids in a way I never was. I’m truly grateful for my life and my recovery and everything. I would not go back and undo everything that’s happened to me.”

Talking about Armie Hammer’s woes, the actor is the subject of an ongoing LAPD investigation following r*pe accusation being levied on him by a woman named Effie. The actor began facing severe backlash in January 2021 after more women accused him of s*xual misconduct, cannibalistic fetishism and BDSM fantasies.

