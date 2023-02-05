Megan Fox and beau Machine Gun Kelly are one of the most happening and IT couples in Hollywood right now. Fans love their extraordinary PDA on social media and at public events and we’re living for their chemistry which is nothing short of magical. The couple recently appeared at the Clive Davis pre-Grammy gala and looked terrific as usual while Megan donned a s*xy outfit flaunting her cleav*ge in it. But their fashion statement didn’t go well with the netizens who are now trolling them on social media. Scroll below to take a look at their picture.

Megan was once named the s*xiest woman in the world in 2008 and cut to 2022, the actress is still maintaining the streak and never misses an opportunity to give us fashion goals with her glamorous appearances.

Coming back to the topic, Megan Fox attended Clive Davis’ pre-Grammy Gala with her beau Machine Gun Kelly and they certainly turned heads with their appearance. While Megan donned a s*xy red coloured corset dress putting a racy display with her busty cleav*ge, MGK on the other hand was dressed in a tux that he paired with an embellished high-neck pullover.

Girlyzar shared the picture on their official Instagram, take a look at it below:

Reacting to Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly’s picture on social media, a user commented, “He looks like he’s trying to be an anime character 🤣”

Another user commented, “Where’s the dislike button”

A third user commented, “🤡😂 Devil worshippers”

“I wouldn’t wanna be anywhere near them,” a fourth user commented.

What are your thoughts on netizens trolling Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly for their latest fashionable appearance in public? Tell us in the comments below.

