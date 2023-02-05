Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt are two of the biggest superstars in Hollywood. Both had been in the industry for more than three decades but never came together for a film. It was Quentin Tarantino who brought them together for Once Upon A Time in Hollywood.

Naturally, this prompted people to wonder why. Interestingly, there was a rumoured issue between the two that prompted Pitt to go to such lengths to keep DiCaprio away from him. The Fight Club actor actually had a restraining order on DiCaprio back in the day. Scroll down to know more.

Celebrity relationships are often the talk of the town. When an affair ends, the headlines go wild. Brad Pitt and Gwyneth Paltrow’s relationship ended in the 1990s, and what happened next caused a schism between Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio.

According to several reports, Paltrow was seen out and about with DiCaprio shortly after breaking up with Pitt. Despite the fact that there are no official reports on what was going on between the couple, this clearly did not make Brad Pitt happy. Speaking about this to Extra, Pitt said, “Yeah, I had a restraining order against [DiCaprio] for a while… over an incident in 1994 that we don’t like to talk about.”

Brad Pitt said this in jest, so maybe he didn’t bother getting a restraining order against Leo. However, heartbreak can cause odd behavior, so Pitt could be being truthful here. Although unlikely, it is not unrealistic.

Nonetheless, neither man is long-term committed to Gwyneth Paltrow. Each person in this love triangle has gone their separate ways and found love elsewhere. So, while Pitt joked about getting a restraining order against DiCaprio, it’s odd that these two cinematic titans have gone so long without working together.

