American Leonardo DiCaprio is one of the most famous and loved stars in Hollywood. He rose to international fame after his film Titanic became a blockbuster. More than films, he made headlines for his affairs with models and actresses. Gisele Bündchen was one of his girlfriends years ago.

In the early 2000s, the Brazilian fashion model and DiCaprio were one of Hollywood’s top A-list couples. They dated for nearly five years before splitting up. Their breakup surprised all of their fans. Her romance with DiCaprio was the talk of the town before she married heartthrob football player Tom Brady.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Twenty years later, back in 2019, Gisele Bündchen opened up about her break up with Leonardo DiCaprio. Talking to PORTER magazine, Victoria’s Secret model said, “When I was going through my panic attacks, I didn’t even feel like I could share with anyone. I thought maybe I don’t have the right, everybody is going through so many difficult things in the world, and I don’t have the right to feel this way. So I’d suppress it, and the more I suppressed it, the bigger it became.”

Gisele then added, “No longer numbing myself with smoking, drinking, and too much work, I was becoming more and more aware of things that I’d chosen not to look at. Was I alone in wanting to do some serious soul-searching while he stayed the same? In the end, unfortunately, the answer was yes.”

Gisele Bündchen also spoke about her romance with the Revenant star in her memoir ‘Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life’. In the book, the Brazilian model wrote, “I had been smoking cigarettes, drinking a bottle of wine and three mocha Frappuccinos every day, and I gave up everything in one day. I thought, if this stuff is in any way the cause of this pain in my life, it’s gotta go.”

“Everyone who crosses our path is a teacher, they come into our lives to show us something about ourselves. And I think that’s what Leo was. What is good versus bad? I honour him for what he was,” Gisele said.

For more updates on Hollywood, tune into Koimoi.

Must Read: When Leonardo DiCaprio Became A Brutal Victim Of Jonah Hill’s Revenge Plan Who Made Him Puke, “Everyone Was Like, Leo Are You Okay?”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News