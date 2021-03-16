Back in the 2000s, Leonardo DiCaprio and Victoria’s Secret model Gisele Bündchen dated for over five years. Their breakup came as a shock to all their fans and they looked really adorable together. Before the beauty got married to heartthrob football player Tom Brady, her romance with DiCaprio was the talk of the town.

Advertisement

Gisele revealed in an interview that she started having panic attacks during her 20s even though she was doing extremely well in her career.

Advertisement

In a conversation with Porter magazine, Gisele Bündchen revealed that she felt like she had no one to share anything with despite being in a relationship with Leonardo DiCaprio and said, “When I was going through my panic attacks, I didn’t even feel like I could share with anyone. I thought maybe I don’t have the right, everybody is going through so many difficult things in the world, and I don’t have the right to feel this way. So I’d suppress it, and the more I suppressed it, the bigger it became.”

Gisele further revealed that the doctor prescribed her to take Xanax but she chose to lead a healthy lifestyle by changing her ways and not taking medications. The Victoria’s Secret model decided to cut down on her sugar, caffeine and alcohol and started doing yoga and meditation.

In her book titled ‘Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life,’ Gisele Bündchen wrote that she felt Leonardo DiCaprio was no longer the right choice for her.

The VS model wrote, “No longer numbing myself with smoking, drinking and too much work, I was becoming more and more aware of things that I’d chosen not to look at. Was I alone in wanting to do some serious soul-searching while he stayed the same? In the end, unfortunately, the answer was yes.”

Later in 2009, Gisele Bündchen got married to Tom Brady who she met on a blind date and ever since then, the two have been a happy couple. They share two kids together named Vivian and Benjamin.

For more updates, stick to Koimoi.

Must Read: Kim Kardashian Is Soon Going To Be A Qualified Lawyer & Here’s All You Need To Know!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube