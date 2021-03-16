Kim Kardashian West has quietly reached the halfway point of her law degree, and is glad she is back on track after the pandemic forced her to shelve her studies.

The reality TV star has revealed she has two years left of law school before she can take the bar exam and hopefully become a qualified lawyer.

“I have two years under my belt,” Kim Kardashian said during an appearance on Vogue magazine’s Good Morning Vogue. “I actually am not doing an essay and doing this interview instead, so I’m gonna have to get up really early tomorrow to write, like, a two-hour essay…”

The mum-of-four was forced to cut back on her legal lessons last year (20), due to the COVID pandemic, and admits her work break was like a “forced halt”, as Kim Kardashian had no intention of slowing down.

“Even the work schedule, I would have worked non-stop and I would’ve done anything and everything at all hours and never taken into consideration just slowing down at all. This was a forced halt,” Kim added.

But Kim Kardashian isn’t complaining as the hiatus was good for her.

“This year has been so challenging for so many people, but I also think that this year was a huge cleanse and just a huge opportunity for people to really be grateful for the simple things,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star added. “That is a huge awakening that so many people had.

“I mean just even the amount of that me and all my parent friends have spent with our children has been so beautiful that we get this time (sic). I always try to look at things in a positive way, so even though it’s been such a challenging year, I think it’s been a time to regenerate, get creative, and spend so much time with family.

“Just this time that I’ve been able to spend with my children has been priceless. That part has been so beautiful, just knowing that when we do start to fill our plates back up, I hope that we don’t fill them up with things that don’t make us happy.”

Kim Kardashian has come out of the lockdown by beginning divorce proceedings to end her marriage to rapper Kanye West. (KL/BAN/LOT)

