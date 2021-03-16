It’s party time for Harry Styles as he has won it big in Grammys 2021. Not only did he deliver the first performance of the night, but he also picked up a major award for Best Pop Solo Performance. It was his hit Watermelon Sugar that won him accolades and a Grammy. But, the one thing apart from him winning the award that caught everyone’s attention was his girlfriend Olivia Wilde’s wish.

Olivia was unable to attend the event; hence she made sure to make her boyfriend feel special with her wish. She took to her gram and posted a picture of the former One D member, and we bet you would love it.

Olivia Wilde was unable to attend Grammys 2021 and celebrate in person; hence she found a way to show her support online. On Monday, March 15, the Don’t Worry Darling director took to Instagram stories and shared a photo of Paul McCartney enjoying a giant slice of watermelon. Fans immediately began to speculate that the post was a nod to Harry’s hit single that won big on music’s biggest night.

Now isn’t that a cute gesture? We are sure that Harry Styles must be all smiles after seeing Olivia Wilde’s post.

While accepting his award at the Los Angeles Convention Center, Harry kept the focus of his speech on the fans and his team. He continued that approach when speaking with reporters after the win. “I want to thank my fans for giving me an environment to be free to make the music I want to make and supporting me over the 10 years,” he shared in the press room. “I am feeling very, very lucky tonight. Thank you.”

“I just want to say thank you to the Grammys and everyone who voted, and I feel incredibly lucky to get to work in music and make music as my job every day,” Harry Stylesmshared on Grammy Sunday after winning an award. “And this is an incredibly sweet icing on the cake of what I get to do everyday.”

