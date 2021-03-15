BEYONCE made history at the Grammy Awards on Sunday (14Mar21) by becoming the most awarded singer ever.

The Crazy in Love superstar picked up four trophies at the prizegiving, including Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance for her Savage collaboration with fellow Texan Megan Thee Stallion, taking her career tally to 28.

That ties her with music legend Quincy Jones and puts her three wins behind German conductor Georg Solti on the all-time Grammy wins list, but now Beyonce is the most awarded singer and female artist at the Grammy Awards.

After her third win at Grammy Awards for Best Rap Song on Sunday, she tied with Alison Krauss for the most gongs for a singer or female artist, but her award for Best R&B Performance put her one better.

Hitmaker Jimmy Jam made the announcement as he presented the award to Beyonce, stating, “History has just been made. Breaking the all-time record for the most Grammy wins ever by any female artist or any singer, male or female, the Grammy goes to Beyonce.”

The stunned star took the mic at the Grammy and said, “As an artist, I believe it’s my job – and all of our jobs- to reflect the times. It’s been such a difficult time, so I wanted to uplift, encourage and celebrate all of the beautiful black queens and kings that continue to inspire me and inspire the whole world.

“This is so overwhelming. I’ve been working my whole life, since nine years old and I can’t believe this happened. It’s such a magical night.”

Beyonce’s daughter, Blue Ivy, was also a Grammy winner on Sunday – she picked up her first award when she was named among the visionaries behind her mother’s Brown Skin Girl promo, which was named Best Music Video.

Taylor Swift also made history by becoming the first female artist to win the Best Album award three times. She picked up her 11th overall Grammy on Sunday night for Folklore and thanked her boyfriend, actor Joe Alwyn, for helping to inspire her through the COVID lockdown, calling him “the first person that I play every single song that I write”, and adding, “I had the best time writing songs with you in quarantine”.

She also gave a nod to best friends Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds and their three daughters, stating, “I wanna thank James, Inez and Betty and their parents, who are the second and third people that I play every new song that I write.”

Taylor famously namechecked the Reynolds girls in the lyrics to her Folklore song Betty.

Meanwhile, Megan Thee Stallion was a triple winner as she also picked up Best New Artist at the top of the televised part of the show and she appeared stunned when she realised she would be receiving the Best Rap Song award with her Savage collaborator Beyonce, as the two superstars took to the stage outside the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

The rapper giggled through her acceptance speech after the Crazy In Love singer initially left her speechless, thanking Beyonce and stating, “If you know me, you have to know that ever since I was little I was like, ‘You know what, one day when I grow up I’m gonna be, like, the rap Beyonce’. That was definitely my goal.

“I remember I went to the (Houston) Rodeo for the first time and I saw Destiny’s Child perform and I was like…, ‘I love her work ethic, I love the way she is, I love the way she carried herself’, and my mama will always be like, ‘Megan, what would Beyonce do…?'”

Holding back tears, she also thanked Beyonce’s husband JAY-Z for “putting me on Roc Nation”, adding, “My life has changed.”

Beyonce also shared the love, telling Megan, “I have so much respect for you and I’m honoured that you asked me to be part of this song.”

There were double wins for Billie Eilish, Fiona Apple, Maria Schneider, Kaytranada, and late stars John Prine and Chick Corea, while the night’s biggest honours went to Taylor Swift (Album of the Year), H.E.R (Song of the Year), and Eilish (Record of the Year).

The full list of 63rd annual Grammy Award winners is:

Record Of The Year

EVERYTHING I WANTED

Billie Eilish

Album Of The Year

FOLKLORE

Taylor Swift

Song Of The Year

I CAN’T BREATHE

Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. & Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.)

Best Pop Vocal Album

FUTURE NOSTALGIA

Dua Lipa

Best Rap Song

SAVAGE

Beyonce, Shawn Carter, Brittany Hazzard, Derrick Milano, Terius Nash, Megan Pete, Bobby Session Jr., Jordan Kyle Lanier Thorpe & Anthony White, songwriters (Megan Thee Stallion Featuring Beyonce)

Best Pop Solo Performance

WATERMELON SUGAR

Harry Styles

Best R&B Performance

BLACK PARADE

Beyonce

Best New Artist

Megan Thee Stallion

Best Country Album

WILDCARD

Miranda Lambert

Best Melodic Rap Performance

LOCKDOWN

Anderson .Paak

Best Latin Pop or Urban Abum

YHLQMDLG

Bad Bunny

Best Alternative Music Album

FETCH THE BOLT CUTTERS

Fiona Apple

Best Dance Recording

10%

Kaytranada Featuring Kali Uchis

Best Dance/Electronic Album

BUBBA

Kaytranada

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

LIVE AT THE ROYAL ALBERT HALL

Snarky Puppy

Best New Age Album

MORE GUITAR STORIES

Jim ‘Kimo’ West

Best Gospel Performance/Song

MOVIN’ ON

Jonathan McReynolds & Mali Music; Darryl L. Howell, Jonathan Caleb McReynolds, Kortney Jamaal Pollard & Terrell Demetrius Wilson, songwriters

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

THERE WAS JESUS

Zach Williams & Dolly Parton; Casey Beathard, Jonathan Smith & Zach Williams, songwriters

Best Gospel Album

GOSPEL ACCORDING TO PJ

PJ Morton

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

JESUS IS KING

Kanye West

Best Roots Gospel Album

CELEBRATING FISK! (THE 150TH ANNIVERSARY ALBUM)

Fisk Jubilee Singers

Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album

LA CONQUISTA DEL ESPACIO

Fito Paez

Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)

UN CANTO POR MÉXICO, VOL. 1

Natalia Lafourcade

Best Tropical Latin Album

40 – Grupo Niche

Best American Roots Performance

I REMEMBER EVERYTHING

John Prine

Best American Roots Song

I REMEMBER EVERYTHING

Pat McLaughlin & John Prine, songwriters (John Prine)

Best Americana Album

WORLD ON THE GROUND

Sarah Jarosz

Best Bluegrass Album

HOME

Billy Strings

Best Traditional Blues Album

RAWER THAN RAW

Bobby Rush

Best Contemporary Blues Album

HAVE YOU LOST YOUR MIND YET?

Fantastic Negrito

Best Folk Album

ALL THE GOOD TIMES

Gillian Welch & David Rawlings

Best Regional Roots Music Album

ATMOSPHERE

New Orleans Nightcrawlers

Best Reggae Album

GOT TO BE TOUGH

Toots & The Maytals

Best Global Music Album

TWICE AS TALL

Burna Boy

Best Children’s Music Album

ALL THE LADIES

Joanie Leeds

Best Spoken Word Album (Includes Poetry, Audio Books & Storytelling)

BLOWOUT: CORRUPTED DEMOCRACY, ROGUE STATE RUSSIA, AND THE RICHEST, MOST DESTRUCTIVE INDUSTRY ON EARTH

Rachel Maddow

Best Comedy Album

BLACK MITZVAH

Tiffany Haddish

Best Musical Theater Album

JAGGED LITTLE PILL

Kathryn Gallagher, Celia Rose Gooding, Lauren Patten & Elizabeth Stanley, principal soloists; Neal Avron, Pete Ganbarg, Tom Kitt, Michael Parker, Craig Rosen & Vivek J. Tiwary, producers (Glen Ballard, composer; Alanis Morissette, composer & lyricist) (Original Broadway Cast)

Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media

JOJO RABBIT

Taika Waititi, compilation producer

Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media

JOKER

Hildur Guðnadóttir, composer

Best Song Written For Visual Media

NO TIME TO DIE

Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas Baird O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

Best Instrumental Composition

SPUTNIK

Maria Schneider, composer (Maria Schneider)

Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella

DONNA LEE

John Beasley, arranger (John Beasley)

Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals

HE WON’T HOLD YOU

Jacob Collier, arranger (Jacob Collier Featuring Rapsody)

Best Recording Package

VOLS. 11 & 12

Doug Cunningham & Jason Noto, art directors (Desert Sessions)

Best Boxed Or Special Limited Edition Package

ODE TO JOY

Lawrence Azerrad & Jeff Tweedy, art directors (Wilco)

Best Album Notes

DEAD MAN’S POP

Bob Mehr, album notes writer (The Replacements)

Best Historical Album

IT’S SUCH A GOOD FEELING: THE BEST OF MISTER ROGERS

Lee Lodyga & Cheryl Pawelski, compilation producers; Michael Graves, mastering engineer (Mister Rogers)

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical

HYPERSPACE

Beck

Best Remixed Recording

ROSES (IMANBEK REMIX)

Imanbek Zeikenov, remixer (SAINt JHN)

Best Engineered Album, Classical

SHOSTAKOVICH: SYMPHONY NO. 13, ‘BABI YAR’

David Frost & Charlie Post, engineers; Silas Brown, mastering engineer (Riccardo Muti & Chicago Symphony Orchestra)

Producer Of The Year, Classical

David Frost

Best Orchestral Performance

IVES: COMPLETE SYMPHONIES

Gustavo Dudamel, conductor (Los Angeles Philharmonic)

Best Opera Recording

GERSHWIN: PORGY AND BESS

David Robertson, conductor; Frederick Ballentine, Angel Blue, Denyce Graves, Latonia Moore & Eric Owens; David Frost, producer (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus)

Best Choral Performance

DANIELPOUR: THE PASSION OF YESHUAH

JoAnn Falletta, conductor; James K. Bass & Adam Luebke, chorus masters (James K. Bass, J’Nai Bridges, Timothy Fallon, Kenneth Overton, Hila Plitmann & Matthew Worth; Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; Buffalo Philharmonic Chorus & UCLA Chamber Singers)

Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance

CONTEMPORARY VOICES

Pacifica Quartet

Best Classical Instrumental Solo

THEOFANIDIS: CONCERTO FOR VIOLA AND CHAMBER ORCHESTRA

Richard O’Neill; David Alan Miller, conductor (Albany Symphony)

Best Classical Solo Vocal Album

SMYTH: THE PRISON

Sarah Brailey & Dashon Burton; James Blachly, conductor (Experiential Chorus; Experiential Orchestra)

Best Classical Compendium

THOMAS, M.T.: FROM THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK & MEDITATIONS ON RILKE

Isabel Leonard; Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor; Jack Vad, producer

Best Contemporary Classical Composition

ROUSE: SYMPHONY NO. 5

Christopher Rouse, composer (Giancarlo Guerrero & Nashville Symphony)

Best Improvised Jazz Solo

ALL BLUES

Chick Corea, soloist

Track from: Trilogy 2 (Chick Corea, Christian McBride & Brian Blade)

Best Jazz Vocal Album

SECRETS ARE THE BEST STORIES

Kurt Elling Featuring Danilo Pérez

Best Jazz Instrumental Album

TRILOGY 2

Chick Corea, Christian McBride & Brian Blade

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album

DATA LORDS

Maria Schneider Orchestra

Best Latin Jazz Album

FOUR QUESTIONS

Arturo O’Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra

Best Traditional R&B Performance

ANYTHING FOR YOU

Ledisi

Best R&B Song

BETTER THAN I IMAGINED

Robert Glasper, Meshell Ndegeocello & Gabriella Wilson, songwriters (Robert Glasper Featuring H.E.R. & Meshell Ndegeocello)

Best Progressive R&B Album

IT IS WHAT IT IS

Thundercat

Best R&B Album

BIGGER LOVE

John Legend

Best Rap Album

KING’S DISEASE

Nas

Best Rap Performance

SAVAGE

Megan Thee Stallion Featuring Beyonce

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

RAIN ON ME

Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

AMERICAN STANDARD

James Taylor

Best Rock Performance

SHAMEIKA

Fiona Apple

Best Metal Performance

BUM-RUSH

Body Count

Best Rock Song

STAY HIGH

Brittany Howard

Best Rock Album

THE NEW ABNORMAL

The Strokes

Best Country Solo Performance

WHEN MY AMY PRAYS

Vince Gill

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

10,000 HOURS

Dan + Shay & Justin Bieber

Best Country Song

CROWDED TABLE

Brandi Carlile, Natalie Hemby & Lori McKenna, songwriters (The Highwomen)

Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical

Andrew Watt

Best Music Video

BROWN SKIN GIRL

Beyonce, Blue Ivy & WizKid

Best Music Film

LINDA RONSTADT: THE SOUND OF MY VOICE (KL/WN/RL)

