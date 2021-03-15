BEYONCE made history at the Grammy Awards on Sunday (14Mar21) by becoming the most awarded singer ever.
The Crazy in Love superstar picked up four trophies at the prizegiving, including Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance for her Savage collaboration with fellow Texan Megan Thee Stallion, taking her career tally to 28.
That ties her with music legend Quincy Jones and puts her three wins behind German conductor Georg Solti on the all-time Grammy wins list, but now Beyonce is the most awarded singer and female artist at the Grammy Awards.
After her third win at Grammy Awards for Best Rap Song on Sunday, she tied with Alison Krauss for the most gongs for a singer or female artist, but her award for Best R&B Performance put her one better.
Hitmaker Jimmy Jam made the announcement as he presented the award to Beyonce, stating, “History has just been made. Breaking the all-time record for the most Grammy wins ever by any female artist or any singer, male or female, the Grammy goes to Beyonce.”
The stunned star took the mic at the Grammy and said, “As an artist, I believe it’s my job – and all of our jobs- to reflect the times. It’s been such a difficult time, so I wanted to uplift, encourage and celebrate all of the beautiful black queens and kings that continue to inspire me and inspire the whole world.
“This is so overwhelming. I’ve been working my whole life, since nine years old and I can’t believe this happened. It’s such a magical night.”
Beyonce’s daughter, Blue Ivy, was also a Grammy winner on Sunday – she picked up her first award when she was named among the visionaries behind her mother’s Brown Skin Girl promo, which was named Best Music Video.
Taylor Swift also made history by becoming the first female artist to win the Best Album award three times. She picked up her 11th overall Grammy on Sunday night for Folklore and thanked her boyfriend, actor Joe Alwyn, for helping to inspire her through the COVID lockdown, calling him “the first person that I play every single song that I write”, and adding, “I had the best time writing songs with you in quarantine”.
She also gave a nod to best friends Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds and their three daughters, stating, “I wanna thank James, Inez and Betty and their parents, who are the second and third people that I play every new song that I write.”
Taylor famously namechecked the Reynolds girls in the lyrics to her Folklore song Betty.
Meanwhile, Megan Thee Stallion was a triple winner as she also picked up Best New Artist at the top of the televised part of the show and she appeared stunned when she realised she would be receiving the Best Rap Song award with her Savage collaborator Beyonce, as the two superstars took to the stage outside the Staples Center in Los Angeles.
The rapper giggled through her acceptance speech after the Crazy In Love singer initially left her speechless, thanking Beyonce and stating, “If you know me, you have to know that ever since I was little I was like, ‘You know what, one day when I grow up I’m gonna be, like, the rap Beyonce’. That was definitely my goal.
“I remember I went to the (Houston) Rodeo for the first time and I saw Destiny’s Child perform and I was like…, ‘I love her work ethic, I love the way she is, I love the way she carried herself’, and my mama will always be like, ‘Megan, what would Beyonce do…?'”
Holding back tears, she also thanked Beyonce’s husband JAY-Z for “putting me on Roc Nation”, adding, “My life has changed.”
Beyonce also shared the love, telling Megan, “I have so much respect for you and I’m honoured that you asked me to be part of this song.”
There were double wins for Billie Eilish, Fiona Apple, Maria Schneider, Kaytranada, and late stars John Prine and Chick Corea, while the night’s biggest honours went to Taylor Swift (Album of the Year), H.E.R (Song of the Year), and Eilish (Record of the Year).
The full list of 63rd annual Grammy Award winners is:
Record Of The Year
EVERYTHING I WANTED
Billie Eilish
Album Of The Year
FOLKLORE
Taylor Swift
Song Of The Year
I CAN’T BREATHE
Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. & Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.)
Best Pop Vocal Album
FUTURE NOSTALGIA
Dua Lipa
Best Rap Song
SAVAGE
Beyonce, Shawn Carter, Brittany Hazzard, Derrick Milano, Terius Nash, Megan Pete, Bobby Session Jr., Jordan Kyle Lanier Thorpe & Anthony White, songwriters (Megan Thee Stallion Featuring Beyonce)
Best Pop Solo Performance
WATERMELON SUGAR
Harry Styles
Best R&B Performance
BLACK PARADE
Beyonce
Best New Artist
Megan Thee Stallion
Best Country Album
WILDCARD
Miranda Lambert
Best Melodic Rap Performance
LOCKDOWN
Anderson .Paak
Best Latin Pop or Urban Abum
YHLQMDLG
Bad Bunny
Best Alternative Music Album
FETCH THE BOLT CUTTERS
Fiona Apple
Best Dance Recording
10%
Kaytranada Featuring Kali Uchis
Best Dance/Electronic Album
BUBBA
Kaytranada
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album
LIVE AT THE ROYAL ALBERT HALL
Snarky Puppy
Best New Age Album
MORE GUITAR STORIES
Jim ‘Kimo’ West
Best Gospel Performance/Song
MOVIN’ ON
Jonathan McReynolds & Mali Music; Darryl L. Howell, Jonathan Caleb McReynolds, Kortney Jamaal Pollard & Terrell Demetrius Wilson, songwriters
Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song
THERE WAS JESUS
Zach Williams & Dolly Parton; Casey Beathard, Jonathan Smith & Zach Williams, songwriters
Best Gospel Album
GOSPEL ACCORDING TO PJ
PJ Morton
Best Contemporary Christian Music Album
JESUS IS KING
Kanye West
Best Roots Gospel Album
CELEBRATING FISK! (THE 150TH ANNIVERSARY ALBUM)
Fisk Jubilee Singers
Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album
LA CONQUISTA DEL ESPACIO
Fito Paez
Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)
UN CANTO POR MÉXICO, VOL. 1
Natalia Lafourcade
Best Tropical Latin Album
40 – Grupo Niche
Best American Roots Performance
I REMEMBER EVERYTHING
John Prine
Best American Roots Song
I REMEMBER EVERYTHING
Pat McLaughlin & John Prine, songwriters (John Prine)
Best Americana Album
WORLD ON THE GROUND
Sarah Jarosz
Best Bluegrass Album
HOME
Billy Strings
Best Traditional Blues Album
RAWER THAN RAW
Bobby Rush
Best Contemporary Blues Album
HAVE YOU LOST YOUR MIND YET?
Fantastic Negrito
Best Folk Album
ALL THE GOOD TIMES
Gillian Welch & David Rawlings
Best Regional Roots Music Album
ATMOSPHERE
New Orleans Nightcrawlers
Best Reggae Album
GOT TO BE TOUGH
Toots & The Maytals
Best Global Music Album
TWICE AS TALL
Burna Boy
Best Children’s Music Album
ALL THE LADIES
Joanie Leeds
Best Spoken Word Album (Includes Poetry, Audio Books & Storytelling)
BLOWOUT: CORRUPTED DEMOCRACY, ROGUE STATE RUSSIA, AND THE RICHEST, MOST DESTRUCTIVE INDUSTRY ON EARTH
Rachel Maddow
Best Comedy Album
BLACK MITZVAH
Tiffany Haddish
Best Musical Theater Album
JAGGED LITTLE PILL
Kathryn Gallagher, Celia Rose Gooding, Lauren Patten & Elizabeth Stanley, principal soloists; Neal Avron, Pete Ganbarg, Tom Kitt, Michael Parker, Craig Rosen & Vivek J. Tiwary, producers (Glen Ballard, composer; Alanis Morissette, composer & lyricist) (Original Broadway Cast)
Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media
JOJO RABBIT
Taika Waititi, compilation producer
Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media
JOKER
Hildur Guðnadóttir, composer
Best Song Written For Visual Media
NO TIME TO DIE
Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas Baird O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)
Best Instrumental Composition
SPUTNIK
Maria Schneider, composer (Maria Schneider)
Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella
DONNA LEE
John Beasley, arranger (John Beasley)
Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals
HE WON’T HOLD YOU
Jacob Collier, arranger (Jacob Collier Featuring Rapsody)
Best Recording Package
VOLS. 11 & 12
Doug Cunningham & Jason Noto, art directors (Desert Sessions)
Best Boxed Or Special Limited Edition Package
ODE TO JOY
Lawrence Azerrad & Jeff Tweedy, art directors (Wilco)
Best Album Notes
DEAD MAN’S POP
Bob Mehr, album notes writer (The Replacements)
Best Historical Album
IT’S SUCH A GOOD FEELING: THE BEST OF MISTER ROGERS
Lee Lodyga & Cheryl Pawelski, compilation producers; Michael Graves, mastering engineer (Mister Rogers)
Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical
HYPERSPACE
Beck
Best Remixed Recording
ROSES (IMANBEK REMIX)
Imanbek Zeikenov, remixer (SAINt JHN)
Best Engineered Album, Classical
SHOSTAKOVICH: SYMPHONY NO. 13, ‘BABI YAR’
David Frost & Charlie Post, engineers; Silas Brown, mastering engineer (Riccardo Muti & Chicago Symphony Orchestra)
Producer Of The Year, Classical
David Frost
Best Orchestral Performance
IVES: COMPLETE SYMPHONIES
Gustavo Dudamel, conductor (Los Angeles Philharmonic)
Best Opera Recording
GERSHWIN: PORGY AND BESS
David Robertson, conductor; Frederick Ballentine, Angel Blue, Denyce Graves, Latonia Moore & Eric Owens; David Frost, producer (The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus)
Best Choral Performance
DANIELPOUR: THE PASSION OF YESHUAH
JoAnn Falletta, conductor; James K. Bass & Adam Luebke, chorus masters (James K. Bass, J’Nai Bridges, Timothy Fallon, Kenneth Overton, Hila Plitmann & Matthew Worth; Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra; Buffalo Philharmonic Chorus & UCLA Chamber Singers)
Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance
CONTEMPORARY VOICES
Pacifica Quartet
Best Classical Instrumental Solo
THEOFANIDIS: CONCERTO FOR VIOLA AND CHAMBER ORCHESTRA
Richard O’Neill; David Alan Miller, conductor (Albany Symphony)
Best Classical Solo Vocal Album
SMYTH: THE PRISON
Sarah Brailey & Dashon Burton; James Blachly, conductor (Experiential Chorus; Experiential Orchestra)
Best Classical Compendium
THOMAS, M.T.: FROM THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK & MEDITATIONS ON RILKE
Isabel Leonard; Michael Tilson Thomas, conductor; Jack Vad, producer
Best Contemporary Classical Composition
ROUSE: SYMPHONY NO. 5
Christopher Rouse, composer (Giancarlo Guerrero & Nashville Symphony)
Best Improvised Jazz Solo
ALL BLUES
Chick Corea, soloist
Track from: Trilogy 2 (Chick Corea, Christian McBride & Brian Blade)
Best Jazz Vocal Album
SECRETS ARE THE BEST STORIES
Kurt Elling Featuring Danilo Pérez
Best Jazz Instrumental Album
TRILOGY 2
Chick Corea, Christian McBride & Brian Blade
Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album
DATA LORDS
Maria Schneider Orchestra
Best Latin Jazz Album
FOUR QUESTIONS
Arturo O’Farrill & The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra
Best Traditional R&B Performance
ANYTHING FOR YOU
Ledisi
Best R&B Song
BETTER THAN I IMAGINED
Robert Glasper, Meshell Ndegeocello & Gabriella Wilson, songwriters (Robert Glasper Featuring H.E.R. & Meshell Ndegeocello)
Best Progressive R&B Album
IT IS WHAT IT IS
Thundercat
Best R&B Album
BIGGER LOVE
John Legend
Best Rap Album
KING’S DISEASE
Nas
Best Rap Performance
SAVAGE
Megan Thee Stallion Featuring Beyonce
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
RAIN ON ME
Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
AMERICAN STANDARD
James Taylor
Best Rock Performance
SHAMEIKA
Fiona Apple
Best Metal Performance
BUM-RUSH
Body Count
Best Rock Song
STAY HIGH
Brittany Howard
Best Rock Album
THE NEW ABNORMAL
The Strokes
Best Country Solo Performance
WHEN MY AMY PRAYS
Vince Gill
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
10,000 HOURS
Dan + Shay & Justin Bieber
Best Country Song
CROWDED TABLE
Brandi Carlile, Natalie Hemby & Lori McKenna, songwriters (The Highwomen)
Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical
Andrew Watt
Best Music Video
BROWN SKIN GIRL
Beyonce, Blue Ivy & WizKid
Best Music Film
LINDA RONSTADT: THE SOUND OF MY VOICE (KL/WN/RL)
