WWE: Bad Bunny Wins Grammy, Fans React
WWE 24/7 champion Bad Bunny has won a Grammy and the whole social media universe is going gaga over him. It’s really a purple patch in Bunny’s career as in both pro-wrestling and music field, the 27-years-old is creating a whirlpool.

For the unversed, Bad Bunny is a popular name in the Latin music industry as a Puerto Rican rapper. He has hit songs like Dakiti, Diles and others to his credit. He won a Grammy for Best Latin Pop Or Urban Album for YHLQMDLG. It’s Bunny’s first Grammy win.

Here’s how WWE fans are reacting to Bad Bunny’s first Grammy win:

So, all WWE fans, open your champagne!

Meanwhile, speaking of Bad Bunny’s WWE run, former pro-wrestler Arn Anderson recently poured in some strong words for him and his company.

Speaking on ARN Podcast, Arn Anderson said, “I don’t know anything about Bad Bunny. If they’re not big fans, what are they doing on our show? Wrestling fans are dedicated to a wrestling show and wrestlers. They are not there to see Hollywood stars or anything of that nature. It’s an aggravation to them when they don’t know who it is, if I don’t know who it is I just watch their performance on the show and critique it for what it is.”

“Wrestling fans get pissed because it’s downtime. The celebrities that we’ve had over the years had nothing to do with wrestling whatsoever, you can just see it from the fans. The fact is there’s a place, it’s called the rest of the world that’s not America, and if he’s a big star, there’s probably a reason for it,” Anderson added.

