Hilary Duff was left glowing on Thursday (11Mar21) after her friends surprised her with a special baby shower.

The Younger star, Hilary, who is expecting her third child, was overjoyed when her close friend Sharmeen Bhamani threw her the low-key party to celebrate her baby’s upcoming birth with her Los Angeles-based loved ones, who had all been forced to take COVID tests to make the gathering as safe as possible.

Sharing images from the event on Instagram, the mother-to-be, Hilary Duff wrote: “My sweet sweet @sharm1222 I can’t thank you enough for planning the most special day. I seriously wasn’t planning on a party like this for baby #3 during these times but you found a way to strong arm everyone into testing haha and honestly the day was so relaxing.

“I got quality time with many of my LA friends who I haven’t been able to see in one setting in so long and deeply missed my tried and trues who live far away. I love all of these women.” wrote Hilary.

“Thank you for showing up for me in life through the thick and the thin. The thick being holy s**t I’m having a third child… send help (sic)!” Hilary Duff added.

The baby will be a sibling for Hilary’s daughter Banks, two, with her husband Matthew Koma, while she also shares eight-year-old son Luca with her ex, Mike Comrie. (MT/BAN/DMC)

