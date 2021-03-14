It looked like it’s not there but the battle between Avengers: Endgame (2019) and Avatar (2009) is still on. The Russo Brothers directed mega superhero film released in April 2019 and broke almost all the worldwide records except the one of Avatar. However, when it re-released at the box office in July, it surpassed the benchmark of $2.78 billion to become the worldwide top-grossing Hollywood film of all time.

Advertisement

However, the throne has now been taken over by James Cameron’s Avatar again. The film, re-released in China and crossed Avengers: Endgame’s total of $2.79 billion. The current business of the 2009 film stands at $2.80 billion and hence it has made all the fans on social media jump with joy.

Not just fans, even the Avengers: Endgame directors, Russo Brothers took to Twitter and congratulated the Avatar team for the feat. Sharing a beautiful art of Avatar taking over Avengers, the filmmaker duo wrote, “Passing the gauntlet back to you… @JimCameron Thanks for the beautiful art @bosslogic.”

Passing the gauntlet back to you… @JimCameron Thanks for the beautiful art @bosslogic. pic.twitter.com/URSxUMzf8D — Russo Brothers (@Russo_Brothers) March 13, 2021

Advertisement

Director of Guardians of the Galaxy films and executive producer of Endgame, James Gunn also congratulated the makers of Avatar. He wrote, “Well it was fun while it lasted, but I am no longer an Executive Producer of the biggest grossing film of all time. Congrats to James Cameron & the #Avatar team! (And of course @zoesaldana, who is in kind of a no lose situation here).”

He also wrote, “Btw I wish movies were re-released more often – there is no better way to see a film than in a theater, & wouldn’t many of us love to see some of the favorites we only know from a TV on the big screen?”

Well it was fun while it lasted, but I am no longer an Executive Producer of the biggest grossing film of all time. Congrats to James Cameron & the #Avatar team! (And of course @zoesaldana, who is in kind of a no lose situation here). — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 13, 2021

Btw I wish movies were re-released more often – there is no better way to see a film than in a theater, & wouldn't many of us love to see some of the favorites we only know from a TV on the big screen? — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 13, 2021

Zoe Saldana also shared the updates with her fans on Instagram. Take a look:

Interestingly, Zoe Saldana was a part of both films. While she starred in Avengers: Endgame as Gamora, she was in Avatar as Neytiri.

Now ever since this feat has been re-achieved by Avatar, the fans have been going gaga on social media. Take a look at some of the reactions:

#AvengersEndgame than rerelease it we will break it to a huge 💝 — Mukaram Mirza (@MukaramMirza1) March 14, 2021

I love Avatar but there's no comparison to this…a moment… a culmination… an Endgame.#AvengersEndgame pic.twitter.com/8uKDTDFHm7 — Sam Cooked (@CookieTruth) March 13, 2021

& again #Avatar beats the record of Highest Grossing Movie of All time of #AvengersEndgame.🙄 https://t.co/irNkHAVIet — Shaharyar Khan | شہریار خان (@JrSRK5426) March 14, 2021

You think you know a thing or two about the world and your place in it, and then you learn people still watch #Avatar? — ProcrastiNat (@Halfpintmonkey) March 14, 2021

Despite what reports are saying, I refuse to believe that Avatar is back as the highest grossing film of all time. Avengers endgame all the way! It will never be beaten. Ever. #AvengersEndgame #Avatar #Marvel — Kenneth Wink II (@WriterPrime28) March 14, 2021

#AvengersEndgame trending? Remember how Wanda Maximoff, who had no idea of her full potential then, was the only Avenger to make Thanos scream for back-up. pic.twitter.com/zvGv4OACVe — Elizabeth Olsen Access (@LizzieContent) March 13, 2021

What are your thoughts on this? Let us know in the comments section down below. Stay Tuned to Koimoi for more updates.

Must Read: Soleil Moon Frye Shares Her First Consensual Se*ual Experience With Charlie Sheen, Read On!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube