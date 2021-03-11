The tug of war to be the highest-earning movie across the globe between Avatar and Avengers: Endgame is one of the most prominent things we witnessed in 2019. Fans of the two franchise were glued to the collections of the films as the summation of the Avengers saga continued garnering praising and money in hoards in its complete theatrical run.

Advertisement

Turns out that the war has not yet over and the makers of Avatar have probably reignited it. As per the latest reports, the studio has decided to re-release the James Cameron directorial in China. The move is called an initiative to bring the audience back to the film, but the fans of the Avengers: Endgame think otherwise. Below is all you need to know about the same.

Advertisement

Avatar’s re-release announcement in China has called for a backlash from the fans of Avengers: Endgame. If their allegations are to go by, they feel it is Cameron and the studio trying to reclaim their position as the highest-earning film worldwide. There are several reactions on Twitter calling it a tactic and even lashing out at the makers. A user wrote, “James Cameron re-releasing AVATAR in China to get his Top-Grossing Film of All Time crown back from Avengers: Endgame is some Trump-level pettiness. Disney will follow suit. He needs to accept the truth.”

Another wrote, “No, thank f*ck! I guess he is “re-releasing” (Dr. Evil Air Quotes There) Avatar in China again. Hoping that it tops Avengers Endgame and becomes the highest-grossing movie again (eye roll). Because apparently, his imagination is on vacation.” Another calling it a useless move wrote, “Heres whats called stretching the Goal posts.. Avatar has been done out of theatres (boring movie btw) for years now..it released an made $2.7B and Endgame beat it by a few million years later.. now they wana re release in China, Not the U.s to beat out Avengers Weak Shit.”

Below are the reactions compiled:

James Cameron talking about Avatar’s surprise rerelease in China which could possibly overtake Avengers Endgame as the biggest grossing movie of all time… pic.twitter.com/FIAtUc4LWc — teatime75 (@teatime75) March 9, 2021

James Cameron re-releasing AVATAR in China to get his Top Grossing Film of All Time crown back from Avengers: Endgame is some Trump-level pettiness. Disney will follow suit. He needs to accept the truth… pic.twitter.com/vOo9tOf46t — 'The Untouchable Standard' Daniel Kennedy O'Brien (@DKOcomedy) March 9, 2021

😂 No, thank fuck! I guess he is "re-releasing" (Dr. Evil Air Quotes There) Avatar in China again. Hoping that it tops Avengers Endgame and becomes the highest grossing movie again (eye roll). Because apparently his imagination is on vacation. — яᵃᵖᵗᵒʳ 𝙹ᵘᵈʸ (@Raptor_Judy) March 9, 2021

Heres whats called stretching the Goal posts..Avatar has been done an out of theaters (boring movie btw) for years now..it released an made $2.7B and Endgame beat it by a few million years later.. now they wana re release in China, Not the U.s to beat out Avengers

Weak Shit 😆😂 https://t.co/OfXO2127Yh — Adrian Flintlock Avery (@FlintlockAvery) March 9, 2021

What is you take on Avatar Vs Avengers: Endgame row? Let us know in the comments section below.

Must Read: Kim Kardashian Shares Her ’16-Year-Old Self’ & It’s Screaming Innocence

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube