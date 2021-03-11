It hasn’t been easy for everyone connected to Chadwick Boseman, who left for his heavenly abode later last year. The Black Panther mantle he left abruptly has been vacant ever since, and it has been a struggle to find a successor for it. Turns out it isn’t a comfortable ride for director Ryan Coogler either. The filmmaker has now opened up on writing a sequel without Boseman in the centre, and it is heart-breaking.

Black Panther, a revolutionary superhero under the Marvel umbrella, beamed representation and Chadwick on the top of that blew life into the fictional character. In his presence of 1 film, the actor managed to create a massive fanbase for King T’Challa and there is no way one would not feel the void when the sequel releases. It is the Boseman world and his absence will be deafening come may what. The director of the film agrees too.

The director of Black Panther 2, Ryan Coogler, got candid on Jemele Hill’s Unbothered podcast, when asked how is the writing and planning on the sequel going. Coogler was blunt and vulnerable in accepting the fact that it isn’t easy to create Wakanda with its one true King T’Challa and Chadwick Boseman’s absence is not an easy thing for them.

“You know, I’m currently going through it,” The Black Panther 2 director explained. “One thing that I’ve learned in my short or long time on this Earth, however, you want to look at it, it’s difficult to have perspective on something while you’re going through it. This is one of the more profound things that I’ve ever gone through in my life, having to be a part of keeping this project going without this particular person. Who was like the glue that held it together.”

Ryan Coogler called writing Black Panther 2 without Chadwick Boseman the hardest thing in his professional career. ”That said, you have a personal life, you have a professional life, you got a private life. When you work in something that you love, those things blend, they come together right? Your life kind of becomes your work for the better part of it. So, I’m trying to find a work-life balance, so I’m working on building two things that can stand on their own. I’m not there yet. But, this is without question, the hardest thing I’ve ever had to do in my professional life,” Coogler concluded.

We feel you Ryan, and we all are in the same boat. The world misses you, Chadwick!

