Harry Styles fans, there’s good news coming in for y’all. No, it’s not about his concert but his performance at Grammy this year. The Golden singer will be opening the award ceremony with his topnotch performance and we can’t wait for the audience to ‘Adore’ him.

Grammy is happening on Sunday evening which means that all of us here in India will get to see it on a Monday morning.

Jack Sussman who happens to be the executive VP of specials, music and live events revealed this to Variety in a conversation. “You don’t want to miss the top of the show,” he said. “It’s going to be music coming at you heavy and hard like you’ve not seen it before. We’ve got Harry Styles, this incredible entertainer, at the top of the show and we’ll just keep coming at you.”

Harry is nominated for three big awards for the night. The makers have planned this extraordinary performance as there haven’t been live performances in a year because of the ongoing global pandemic. Audiences have been desperately waiting for their favourite singers to announce their tours as soon as all this is over.

Jack Sussman added, “We wanted to do it right for the artists. It’s been a tough year. This is a moment in time for these artists to get out on stage and connect with fans who have been starving for these kinds of moments. We have a wonderful group of diverse musical talent — some of the best live performers on the planet.”

Talking about BTS’ performance, he said without giving away too much hint, “It will be what you really love and want to see BTS do. They’re going to have fun and engage the audience at home. They’ll get you up on your feet in your living room.”

Are y’all excited for Harry Styles’ Grammy performance? Tell us in the comments below.

