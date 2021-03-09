James Cameron‘s epic science fiction film Avatar starring Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Stephen Lang, Michelle Rodriguez, and Sigourney Weaver was released in 2009. The film became the highest-grossing movie ever until the ‘Avengers: Endgame’ broke the record.

Now the film is all set to become the highest-grossing film ever once again. The technologically trailblazing blockbuster is all set to be rereleased in China after the county’s Film Bureau has approved the plan. Initially, the film was supposed to be released as one of many American films set for Chinese theatrical re-releases in 2020 when Chinese movie theatres were first attempting to re-open. However, the rising coronavirus cases put those plans on the back-burner.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, James Cameron’s Avatar will be made available to exhibitors for a nationwide release in both IMAX 3D and ordinary 3D in China. The release of the film is expected to send Avatar back to the top of the all-time worldwide box office chart. The film is just $7.4 million away to become box office champ once again beating Avengers: Endgame.

When Avatar was released in 2009, it became a massive box office performer across the globe. The film also proved to be lucrative in China as it amassed $202.62 million and becoming the highest-grossing movie in China up to that point. Previously, the film 2012 was the highest-grossing movie in the country. The film managed to earn $68.67 million at the Chinese box office.

Meanwhile, James Cameron has reportedly signed with 20th Century Fox to produce sequels, Avatar 2 and Avatar 3. Principal filming has also been completed and both sequels are touted to be released on December 16, 2022, and December 20, 2024, respectively. Several cast members are expected to return, including Worthington, Saldana, Lang, and Weaver.

What do you think about James Cameron’s Avatar rereleasing in China? Avengers: Endgame in trouble? Let us know in the comments.

