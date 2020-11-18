2020 has proved that Netflix is up for some very serious business with its movies and shows. The digital platform has a great line up for the next 2 years. But what if we tell you that they are going to add another amazing movie with a promising cast? Ryan Reynolds, Zoe Saldana and Jennifer Garner are all set to team up for an action-adventure.

The casting is peculiar and hence, the excitement is sky-high. Stranger Things’ executive producer Shawn Levy will helm the big project. It’s a double treat for Ryan fans as he already has Red Notice that stars Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot.

Talking about the movie, as reported by Deadline, it is titled ‘The Adam Project’. Writer Jonathan Tropper along with David Ellison wrote the script for the film. The Ryan Reynolds, Jennifer Garner and Zoe Saldana starrer will be produced by Dana Goldberg and Don Granger.

The Adam Project is reported to be a time-travel movie. A few months ago, Ryan Reynolds started ‘The Group Effort Initiative’ which is a self-financed diversity and inclusion program. It gives people of colour an opportunity to work with movies and in the production team. The actor’s initiative will have Shawn Levy’s Netflix film as its first project.

Meanwhile, apart from this, as mention, Ryan has Red Notice. Director Rawson Marshall Thurber has helmed the action thriller which also stars Ritu Arya and Melissa Kennemore. A few weeks ago, the Deadpool actor finished his shooting. On his Instagram page, he had shared, “My hat is OFF to this crew. I can’t emphasize their grit enough. Over 300 souls living in a sequestered bubble to make this a reality. They went to work under the most intense circumstances every day. That sacrifice is not only theirs, but it also belongs to their family, friends and loved ones who haven’t seen them in months. Not all heroes wear capes. Some wear masks. And visors. And have cotton swabs shoved up their noses every day. #RedNotice”. He also has Free Guy which is expected to release in theatres this December.

Talking about Zoe Saldana, she will be seen in Marvel’s Guardians of The Galaxy 3. It also stars Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista and Pom Klementieff.

