Apart from hits like Lollipop, Got Money, the rapper Lil Wayne is also well known for his controversies. Now, Wayne, whose real name is Dwayne Michael Carter Jr., is back in the news owing to the charges booked against him.

Advertisement

Yes, you read that right! The I’m Single hitmaker has been charged for possessing a firearm and ammunition as a felon. The federal offence, if proved, might land up the rapper with 10 years sentence in prison.

Advertisement

As per the documents filed in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida, Lil Wayne possessed a gun and ammunition on 23rd December 2019. At that time, he was in Miami. Wayne’s lawyer Howard Srebnick did confirm the claims made on his client but stated that he never used or threatened of using it.

“Carter (Lil Wayne) is charged with possessing a gold-plated handgun in his luggage on a private plane. There is no allegation that he ever fired it, brandished it, used it or threatened to use it. There is no allegation that he is a dangerous person. Although the Supreme Court has not yet decided the constitutional question. Justice Amy Coney Barrett recently wrote an appellate dissenting opinion in which she stated that ‘Absent evidence that he either belongs to a dangerous category or bears individual markers of risk, permanently disqualifying [a convicted felon] from possessing a gun violates the Second Amendment’,” Srebnick said in a statement.

Apart from gun and ammunition, the rapper had also been said to possess illegal drugs but the charges for the same has not been made against him. As per Miami Herald, Wayne’s status as felon comes from a weapons case, which was registered a decade ago. The rapper had suffered imprisonment of eight months back then.

Meanwhile, a few days back, Lil Wayne faced a backlash for supporting Donald Trump. “Just had a great meeting with @realdonaldtrump. He listened to what we had to say today and assured he will and can get it done,” he had tweeted.

Must Read: WWE: Becky Lynch Looks S*xy AF As She Shows Off Her Baby Bump Alongside Seth Rollins



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube