Not just on the screen but WWE stars Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins are making some huge noise off the screen too. The dreamy couple is soon to embrace parenthood and fans are excited as hell.

For the unversed, Becky aka The Man is engaged with Seth and is currently enjoying a pregnancy phase. Her due date is in the next month. She has been quite private when it comes to showing off her baby bump, unlike Nikki Bella and Brie Bella. But just a few hours ago, The Man surprised her fans by dropping some hot photos of her along with her fiancé. And believe us, she’s looking as s*xy as ever in the new photoshoot!

Becky Lynch took to her official Instagram handle and shared six pictures, of which three are solo ones while the other three feature her and Seth Rollins.

Check out the pictures below:

Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins have just taken our breath away!

Meanwhile, back in May, Becky stunned the WWE universe when she announced that she is stepping away from the ring and relinquishing her title. Becky announced that her pregnancy is the reason to do so and she handed over her title to Asuka. Since then there had been speculations whether Becky will return to the ring or not, but the rumours came to an end she revealed that her career is far from over.

Becky Lynch revealed that she is due in December and will resume work after that. She said just like many other WWE stars who have managed to strike a balance between their role as a mother and their wrestling career, including Asuka, Lacey Evans and Mickie James, she will return to her wrestling career.

Becky was interviewed by ESPN to promote WWE’s partnership with Special Olympics. During the interview, Becky was asked about potentially returning to the ring after she gives birth. She said – “Bringing it closer to home, I’ll talk about the mothers in my own line of work: WWE superstars Asuka, Mickie James and Lacey Evans. They’ve all proven that you can do both”.

