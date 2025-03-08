Earlier last year, we learned about a jaw-dropping deal worth $5 billion+ WWE signed with an OTT giant. As a result of that blockbuster deal, the pro-wrestling company is moving to its new home for streaming in India. This means that fans in India will soon enjoy the action online on a new digital platform other than Sony Liv. This is definitely going to expand the reach of promotion among the Indian audiences. Keep reading for an exciting report!

Where & when to stream WWE online after it exits Sony Liv?

Currently, the promotion’s exclusive content is streamed on Sony Liv in India, but it will move to another platform starting next month. Yes, you read that right! Beginning April 1, 2025, Netflix will become WWE’s exclusive new home in India.

As part of Netflix’s long-term partnership with the sports entertainment company, Indian fans will be able to stream all of WWE’s weekly flagship shows — Raw, NXT, and SmackDown — as well as Premium Live Events, including SummerSlam, Money in the Bank, Royal Rumble, and the upcoming WrestleMania.

Treat for Indian fans!

Created for fans and presented live and in living color, Netflix steps into the ring with WWE, showcasing serialized storytelling and high-adrenaline action three times a week (Raw, NXT, and SmackDown), 52 weeks a year. Blending the best of scripted content with unpredictable live entertainment, members in India will also enjoy live Hindi commentary.

To commemorate this moment, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul Levesque, aka Triple H, made a special announcement video welcoming Indian fans to the “Netflix era.”

This partnership gives WWE fans in India seamless and immersive access to all WWE programming. Netflix will also feature new and exclusive archival content from the WWE vault and the ability to stream live or on demand. India is one of WWE’s most engaged international markets and has a devoted wrestling fanbase. The promotion will reach even more fans through its unmatched combination of athleticism, drama, and larger-than-life storytelling through Netflix.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more entertainment updates!

Must Read: When The Undertaker Almost Quit WWE After Receiving A Lucrative Offer From Another Promotion

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News