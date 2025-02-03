That’s right, Michelle McCool learned the hard way that when danger lurks in the water, you can count on your WWE superstar hubby to jump in and save the day.

So there she was, just chilling on the beach, book in hand, when something in the water looked a little… too fin-tastic. “I was simply enjoying a book on the beach when this ‘vegetation’ looked a lot like a shark… so I text hubby @undertaker,” McCool tweeted.

When a shark decided to crash their beach day, McCool wasn’t about to stick around for a close-up. So, she reached out to her protector.

The Undertaker, known for his intimidating in-ring presence, wasn’t about to let a shark mess with his wife. McCool didn’t miss the chance to express her love and gratitude, posting a photo of the man himself and captioning it, “Kinda digging that last picture… A LOT #myprotector.” Looks like a WWE legend can moonlight as a lifeguard too.

In true Undertaker style, Calaway (that’s Mark to his friends) rushed to the rescue. McCool shared the perfect line to describe his heroic moment: “Guess I wasn’t big enough to scare him away, but you are.” And there you have it – The Undertaker strikes again, not with a tombstone, but with a shark showdown.

Now, for those who don’t know, The Undertaker and McCool (also a WWE powerhouse) have been married since 2010. Outside of the ring, their bond is as strong as any championship run.

McCool has spoken often about her husband’s mental toughness, saying, “He’s more mentally tough than anybody I’ve ever met.” And for good reason – he’s not just a master in the ring but in life, too. Their support for each other has always been a key part of their journey, whether it’s wrestling or beachside emergencies.

McCool herself isn’t just a sidekick. She’s a two-time WWE Divas Champion and a two-time WWE Women’s Champion. But it wasn’t always smooth sailing. She remembers when female wrestlers had to fight tooth and nail for respect. “I was in that in-between era where we had to fight for what we wanted and we got very little at the time, so it was a constant fight,” McCool shared.

But like a true champ, she pushed through, helping pave the way for women’s wrestling to rise. “Being the first-ever Divas champion, the first one to win the Women’s and Divas championship was really cool,” McCool says. Talk about breaking barriers!

And while McCool’s wrestling legacy is undeniable, it’s moments like these – when The Undertaker’s instinct to protect kicks in – that really make fans appreciate the couple. After all, it’s not every day you see a WWE legend literally chasing off sharks to keep his loved one safe.

The Undertaker’s heroics prove that whether it’s in the ring or on the beach, he’s always ready to go the distance. So, the next time you see a shark near The Undertaker, just know he’s got it handled. #TakerVsSharks

