The Undertaker is the greatest of all time in the pro wrestling business. Though he had some flaws, his earnest efforts to give whatever he had made him one of the biggest names in the industry. Other than that, he was well-known for his work ethic and loyalty. He enjoyed a dream run of decades in WWE and never tried his hand at other promotions, unlike some other veterans. However, there was a moment when the legend almost jumped ship!

The phenom was a close friend of Vince McMahon, and it’s known to all how much the ex-boss of WWE loved him. Whenever, the veteran was inside the ring, he ensured the safe working environment for his opponents. And when it came to storytelling or taking storylines ahead impactfully, the 59-year-old was amongst the best pro wrestlers.

Being one of the most valuable players, The Undertaker was always paid a handsome salary. However, despite the good relations and the good pay, the former World Heavyweight Champion once contemplated quitting WWE (then WWF) and joining WCW. Other than a lucrative salary, the frustration over WWE’s creative direction was also one of the reasons why the veteran considered changing the company. It all happened during the mid-nineties.

Recalling the same while talking to BT Sport’s Ariel Helwani, The Undertaker once revealed receiving an offer from WCW. He said, “Yeah, kind of through Kevin Nash. We were in this period of time where we had, and this kind of funny for me to say, but we had all these ridiculous characters. WCW was doing all this cutting-edge stuff, but I think, to answer in the short, no. But did I think about it? Yeah. Did I have an opportunity to? Yeah.”

Talking about WWE‘s poor creative direction back then, The Undertaker said, “My deal would have been coming up, but it was more frustration with what we were currently doing, and just feeling like we were stale and behind the times, and we were so kid-driven.”

However, The Undertaker didn’t take up the offer as he had not-so-good experience working with WCW in the eighties. “That was appealing, but there was never… even though it was completely different people, it was WCW that told me that I’d never draw a dime in this business,” he added.

