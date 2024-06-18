Lala Kent Says She Lost Her Virginity To A Guy Who Looked Like 'The Rock'

Lala Kent is not shying away from sharing her bedroom secrets. The 33-year-old Vanderpump Rules star has made an interesting revelation, stating that the man she lost her virginity to looked like Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson.

The reality star further admitted that he was her first real boyfriend, whom she dated from 17 to 20. Also, the guy’s appearance is not the only thing Lala revealed about him, as she disclosed some spicy details from their intimate time together.

Lala Kent Reveals Losing Her Virginity to ‘The Rock’ Lookalike

On the June 17 episodes of her podcast, Give Them Lala, the media personality opened up about the time she lost her virginity, stating that it was a ‘great experience’ with a ‘man who was really hot.’ Speaking about the man she had her first time with, Lala Kent said, “His dad looked like The Rock [Dwayne Johnson]. Oh, so he looked like the offspring of The Rock.”

Further talking about the guy, she revealed that he had an obsession with the colour red. “We went to his bedroom. He had this weird thing with red because the lights were red.” Providing details about the time, Lala joked, “I let him know I will not be giving you a bl*w j*b so I’m sure that was a really big turn-on from the jump, [telling him] all the things I’m not gonna do.”

“So we do the deed. Lil Wayne‘s ‘Lollipop’ comes on. So that’s what I’m being thrusted upon with listening to,” Lala said, adding that she felt emotional after the encounter. “I just felt very emotional about the fact that I had just done something,” she continued.

Lala Previously Talked About Losing Her Virginity on Vanderpump Rules

Lala has been quite vocal about her sex life all these years. She first stated the incident about losing her virginity on an episode of Vanderpump Rules, and even wrote about it in her memoir, which was launched in 2021. On the relationship front, she was earlier engaged to producer Randall Emmett before splitting with him in October 2021.

The reality star shares a three-year-old daughter with Randall. She is now expecting her second baby after undergoing intrauterine insemination with a sperm donor. “With this baby, no matter what, this is my baby. No one can ever come in and take it from me. I don’t have to share on Christmas Day. Just mine,” Lala said in an episode of Vanderpump Rules earlier this year.

