Dwayne Johnson is simply unstoppable as he is managing perfectly balancing his acting career as well as his business. While he has been indulged with products like Tequila and much more, he, just a few hours ago, announced the wrap of his film, Red Notice. Apart from him, the film also stars Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot in key roles.

Dwayne took to Instagram and announced the official wrap of the film. He posted a picture featuring himself, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds. What’s more interesting is that he revealed the character details of the trio.

Along with a picture, Dwayne Johnson wrote, “The FBI profiler. The world’s most wanted art thief. And the greatest conman the world has never seen. also known as…Deadpool. Wonder Women. Black Adam. That’s an official wrap on our film, RED NOTICE. Thank you to my co-stars @gal_gadot @vancityreynolds (and their families) for your commitment and talent to making something great for the fans to enjoy. That’s a wrap!”

Red Notice is directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber.

As per a recent report published in We Got This Covered, Dwayne Johnson has himself told the studios that he wants to be a part of Justice League 2. Well, it’s still not clear how exactly he would be involved but it’s very clear that if this news turns out to be true then, Justice League 2 will have the potential to break all records.

Meanwhile, speaking about Snyder cut of Justice League, Zack Snyder has recently spoken about releasing the cut as two movies released a month apart. The director revealed that the studio has already seen the director’s cut. He further claimed that even the director’s cut of the film is shorter than his cut. He said, “Yes, this is my cut of the movie, but there was a cut that I created that I said this is too much for the studio. The mandate was, make the movie two hours long.”

He further said that he could not show them a four-hour version of the film. If he does, he had an idea for the same. He said, “Oh, maybe we could just split it in half and make it into two two-hour movies.” My first idea was like, you showed two hours, and then there’s like, maybe a month, and then the next two hours come out. That was one of my ideas.”

