Dwayne Johnson has kept on evolving with each passing year. From his innings in WWE to becoming a successful Hollywood star, the journey has been quite a thesis to study. But, that’s not it, the wrestler turned actor is also an entrepreneur with vision, as he keeps investing in some interesting products. Today, we’ll be talking about his Teremana Anejo brand.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Teremano Anejo is a Tequila brand founded by Dwayne and just a few hours ago, he made it official that the batch of the drink is in the ageing process and will be delivered by 2021. With just a few months to go for 2021, the buzz is real high.

Advertisement

Proclaiming the same, Dwayne Johnson wrote, “FINALLY! It’s with great excitement, gratitude and humility that I can officially announce to the world that our @teremana ANEJO will be aged to completion and delivered to you by Q4 of 2021!! Our Teremana Distillery in Jalisco, Mexico has been proudly and meticulously ageing our ANEJO for months now and we will continue to perfect the taste in our specifically sized oak barrels to make sure our tequila has just the right amount of contact with the wood to create our unique, complex and delicious TEREMANA ANEJO. I’m excited to deliver it to you all. Highest of quality and absolute best in taste. #TeremanaANEJO #DistileriaTeremana #Coming2021 #ThePeoplesAnejo.”

Check out the post below:

Keep your glasses up buddies, Dwayne Johnson is bringing some delicious Tequila!

Meanwhile, it was a day ago when Dwayne Johnson shared a video about getting injured during a workout. He suffered an injury while performing a drop set. The Rock himself revealed about the same through an Instagram video and one can see an injury around his one eye with some blood. And like a true bada**, he tasted his own blood. He even informed about getting stitched.

While captioning the video, he wrote, “We ain’t playin’ tiddlywinks and we ain’t reciting nursery rhymes – it’s called the #ironparadise for a reason and things get extremely intense. Threw around my 50lb chains for a drop set – I got lumped up and need stitches. Taste your blood, keep training and stitch up later – rules of the house. And I can confirm my blood tastes like Teremana, calluses and BlaMoan (black and samoan) Hot Sauce. Have a productive week, my friends – keep it light and a lil’ fun, but get after it like a MF.”

Must Read: Arrow Star Stephen Amell Tests COVID-19 Positive

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube