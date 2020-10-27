Keanu Reeves Flaunts The Matrix 4’s Buzz Cut Look With Ladylove Alexandra Grant, See PICS!

Here’s some exciting news for Keanu Reeves and The Matrix film franchise fans. On Sunday the actor was photographed in Berlin, Germany with girlfriend Alexandra Grant. While them kissing each other on the lips caught our attention, what’s even more impressive is The Matrix 4 look he was sporting.

Advertisement

On October 25, Reeves was spotted kissing his girlfriend when snapped outside the hotel. The actor has been in Germany since August where he is shooting for the upcoming instalment in The Matrix franchise.

Advertisement

Talking about this incident, Keanu Reeves was photographed sporting a buzz cut hairstyle and a clean-shaven face. The actor was seen locking lips with girlfriend Alexandra Grant who was sitting in the driver’s seat while he stood outside the window. Some fans have taken to social media and shared pictures of Reeves kissing his girlfriend and sporting The Matrix 4 look.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Them kissing wasn’t the only time the couple were snapped together on Sunday. Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant were also photographed taking a stroll through the streets of Berlin on the same day. The duo sported casual looks with Reeves dressed in a dark grey-almost black jacket, jeans and brown hiking boots. Grant wore an oversized navy blue and grey jacket, leggings and sneakers.

Reeves was also seen carrying a red bag and beige haversack. He completed his look with a black-grey beanie.

Keanu Reeves and Alexandra Grant made their debut as a couple on the LACMA Art + Film Gala red carpet last November. The duo, who started dating in 2019, been friends for years before they started seeing each other. Grant was even the person responsible for the illustrations in Reeves’ books Ode to Happiness (2011) and Shadows (2016).

Talking about Matrix 4, Reeves’ new look is reminiscent of his character Neo in The Matrix (1999). The actor is currently filming for the same in Berlin as production was halted in March owing to the coronavirus pandemic and the lockdown that followed. The production in San Francisco, California, was completed before the lockdown started. The Matrix 4 is slated to hit theatres on December 22, 2021.

Must Read: Alison Brie On Being Directed By Husband David Franco In The Rental: “I Was Falling In Love With Him All Over Again”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube