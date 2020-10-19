Keanu Reeves is in full swing reprising his role as Neo in highly anticipated, The Matrix 4. The actor who is at his 56, is leaving no stone unturned for making this film a memorable one. Now, amidst this busy schedule, he has got a much-needed gift from her girlfriend, Alexandra Grant.

On Sunday, Keanu was shooting for the film in Berlin and outside of one hotel, Alexandra and the actor were spotted kissing. Yes, a kiss is the special gift we are talking about. Now, that’s something you need whenever you are on a mission.

As per viral pictures, Keanu Reeves was dressed in blue jeans and a black jacket. He was carrying two bags. He was seen smooching Alexandra Grant‘s lips with his head through the window of Grant’s car. She was on a driver seat.

After almost 20-years, fans of The Matrix learned that Keanu Reeves will return as Neo in the fourth instalment of the franchise. The film will be written and directed by Lana Wachowski, who co-directed the original trilogy of films. Reports stated that the new sequel will be released in theatres in December 2021.

With plans to arrive in theatres in 2021, the production of the film began early this year, however, due to coronavirus pandemic the filming had to be stopped. As a result, Warner Bros. had also postponed the release of the film in 2022. While fans have come to understand that the film will not be released before 2022, latest reports reveal that WB has decided to move the release back to 2021. The decision was taken after the production of the film resumed after the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Screen Rant, the studio has moved up the release date to December 22, 2021. Previously, the film was scheduled to release in theatres on April 1, 2022. Although the latest release date may seem earlier than recently expected, The Matrix 4 will still arrive seven months after the original May 2021 release date.

Recently, another report stated that Hugo Weaving, who played the role of Agent Smith in the Matrix franchise, will now be dropped out of the fourth instalment. The actor himself has spoken about him leaving the project.

