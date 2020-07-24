Alexandra Grant Gets Power To Keep BF Keanu Reeves' Obsessed Fan At Bay!

Even at the age of 55, Keanu Reeves is a charmer and there’s no second thought on it. Over the years, the John Wick actor has been a crush of women ranging of all age groups. And for possessing such a female following, Reeves’ humble and mysterious persona needs to be blamed!

Now, this very female following is proving to be a headache for the actor and his girlfriend Alexandra Grant as one 67-year-old woman is causing all the mess. The name of the woman is learnt to be Cathryn and she is said to be disturbingly obsessed with Reeves.

As per the report in The Blast, Alexandra has taken out a restraining order to keep Cathryn at bay. As per the order, Keanu Reeves’ girlfriend would be able to keep such obsessed fans and stalkers 100 yards away from her. Also, the order would help her to keep Cathryn away from her residence, workplace and even social media.

The petition of Alexandra Grant’ reads, “Over the last several months, and ongoing daily, Ms Grant has become the victim of an unrelenting and extreme course of conduct by Respondent, who is a stalker and complete stranger,” the petition for the order read. Respondent’s course of conduct has included stalking, cyberstalking, threats, harassment, and other annoying and alarming misconduct. Respondent is a stranger/stalker engaged in an ongoing course of harassment/threatening conduct for months.”

Before obtaining an order, Alexandra even mentioned how Cathryn clicked her car’s pictures.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!