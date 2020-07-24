When Cristiano Ronaldo & Bipasha Basu’s Cosy Pictures LEAKED & Left John Abraham Furious – PAST TENSE(D)

Juventus player Cristiano Ronaldo is a lover boy. He’s gained unprecedented fame over the years. It is no lie that any woman would love to date him. The football expert is currently dating Georgina Rodriguez. They even welcomed a baby girl, Alana, together. But did you know it was Bipasha Basu who was once linked to Cristiano? You cannot blame the rumours after the wild pictures that went viral.

It was back in 2007 when Bipasha and Ronaldo met. Both the personalities had actually graced the Lisbon’s Luz stadium. A grand ceremony was held where the new seven wonders of the world were named.

In fact, Cristiano Ronaldo and Bipasha Basu even appeared on the stage together. They entertained the crowd with a small performance and as expected, fans went insane. However, it was the after-party affair that made all the noises. For the unversed, the Raaz actress was dating Bollywood’s handsome hunk, John Abraham, back then.

It was a British tabloid that got their hands on some intimate pictures of the two. Bipasha Basu and Cristiano Ronaldo were seen really close in some of the stills. They could be seen having an intimate conversation. While some other pictures witnessed them locking the lip. Several reports stated that the duo made out that night.

John Abraham’s reaction to it all? Gossip mill has it that the Satyameva Jayate actor was left furious with this act of his ladylove.

Bipasha Basu in a statement later spoke about the meet with Cristiano Ronaldo. She said, “Meeting him was a dream come true. After the event, we went out clubbing, and that was simply fantastic.”

That’s not it! Ronaldo even made some promises to Bipasha. “He is so cute and it was strange when he called me cute … He is a friend now and he has promised me that I will be invited for all his matches,” revealed the actress herself.

Meanwhile, the pictures are going viral all over again now. It has left Twiteratti in shock who believe Cristiano Ronaldo and Bipasha Basu were a thing once upon a time.

Check out some of the Twitter reactions below:

How young are you guys 😭 https://t.co/PkFzJoumS3 — RJ Ira (@irationalised) July 22, 2020

i could’ve lived without this information pic.twitter.com/X5uLs82J2l — read daddy marx for clear skin (@urbannaxaI) July 22, 2020

That's one real beedi that bipasha jalayi ley — Pulkit Srivastava (@_pulkit_sri) July 22, 2020

