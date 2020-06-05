When Selena Gomez CRIED Publicly On The Stage For Justin Bieber, WATCH – PAST TENSE(D)

Selena Gomez was head over heels in love with Justin Bieber. Their relationship began with a ‘pancake date’ in 2010, and we all know how it ended. Fans still call them ‘Jelena’ but isn’t hidden that the relationship hurt them both really bad. But do you remember of the time the Rare singer ended up breaking down publicly?

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber have been in an on and off relationship till 2017. While Selena Gomez even attended the wedding of Justin’s father, eventually they called it quits yet again in 2018. And then in a matter of months, we saw the Baby singer getting engaged to Hailey Baldwin. The feelings couldn’t be hidden for so long, but guess they weren’t meant to be.

Selena Gomez has multiple times broken down on stage. But it was the one time in 2013 when she left her fans teary-eyed too. The Boyfriend singer was performing to ‘Love Will Remember’ from her recently released album ‘Stars Dance.’ The song was allegedly dedicated to her relationship with Justin Bieber.

The actress ended up breaking down on stage while performing for her fans. It was multiple times when she almost lost it, and fans could notice tears rolling down her cheek. In order to cheer her, the audience started screaming in support. It was the love for the Selenators that kept her going.

Later, in an interview with Instyle Magazine, Selena Gomez indirectly confirmed that the song is indeed for Justin Bieber.

“Obviously, ‘Love Will Remember’ is a personal song to me and I don’t really need to say anything. I think my fans will get it. I think people will figure it out themselves … I’m sure he’ll like it too,” said Selena.

Want to witness the moment on stage? Check out the video below:

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!