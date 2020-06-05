Avengers: Endgame: Here’s Why Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man Didn’t Say Anything During His Final Moments After Killing Thanos

It’s been more than a year since the release of Avengers: Endgame and memories are still so afresh in our minds. Honestly, losing three leading Avengers wasn’t easy to take. Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man and Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow; we are still not over this.

In the movie during the final battle, Iron Man smartly tricks Thanos and takes the infinity stones from him. Tony Stark then wields the gauntlet himself and snaps his fingers to kill Thanos. This leaves Stark heavily injured and closer to death. However, Iron Man doesn’t say a word during his final moments. Well, there’s a reason for the same.

Talking about Tony Stark’s last moments after the epic finale battle, makers revealed that they included lines and too many emotions for him but he insisted to stay silent. “We scripted a lot of emotion and emoting and dialogue for him saying goodbye, and people saying goodbye to him,” said Stephen McFeely (screenwriter for Marvel). But RDJ suggested the makers that it’s better Stark doesn’t say anything during his final moments. Hence, there’s no exchange of dialogues between him and other Avengers.

Joe Russo then agreed with Robert and said that it makes sense since gauntlet really incapacitated him. And his last words, “I’m Iron Man” is going to stay forever with us.

Ever since the release of Avengers: Endgame, there have been so many theories around the same and fans love to read about them. Anything related to Chris Hemsworth’s Thor, Chris Evan’s Captain America, Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk or for that matter even Josh Brolin’s Thanos.

We love them all 3000!

