When FRIENDS Promoted Transphobic Jokes In The Episode Ft. Courteney Cox & Matthew Perry’s Wedding – PAST TENSE(D)

FRIENDS has been one of the most loved shows. However, one thing that the show lacked was diversity. Many members including Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Jennifer Aniston amongst others have addressed this issue. But remember when there were constant jokes on Chandler Bing aka Matthew Perry’s father? Scroll below for all the scoop.

The episode that we’re talking about is from FRIENDS’ Season 7. Titled ‘The One With Monica & Chandler’s Wedding’, the 24th episodes consisted of some disappointing remarks. For the unversed, it witnessed almost all the prominent cast members reunite. From the 6 leading friends to Monica’s parents, most actors were a part of it.

Amongst others were Matthew Perry aka Chandler’s parents. His mother Nora Tyler Bing was well known for her sultry looks. But someone who made more noise was his father, Charles. Post marriage, he explored himself as a transwoman and decided to identify himself as an LGBTQ+ member.

However, FRIENDS seemed to have not taken the subject sensitively. There were multiple jokes cracked on the same. It began with Charlie and Nora’s first meeting at the marriage. When Chandler’s father witnesses his ex-wife wearing a revealing dress, he says, “Aren’t you a little too *old* to be wearing a dress like that?”

To this, Morgan Fairchild aka Nora replies, “Don’t you have a little too much *penis* to wear a dress like that?” Just not this, while talking about the wedding dress in the later sequence, she cracks a joke saying, “As I recall, I saw the groom in the wedding dress.”

In the later sequence of the FRIENDS’ episode, Matthew Perry’s character is walking the aisle along with both his parents. Chandler calls his mother ‘beautiful.’ Reacting to the same, the transwoman character coughs.

In response, Perry sarcastically looks at his father and calls him beautiful too.

