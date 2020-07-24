Sir Elton John’s Ex-Wife Renate Blauel Sues Him For £3m, Accuses The Singer Of Breaching The Divorce Agreement

Sir Elton John and ex-wife, sound engineer Renate Blauel got divorced in 1988, and it was a controversial affair. Now three decades later, the two have grabbed the limelight yet again. Blauel has sued the musician for £3m and has accused him of breaching the contract of their divorce. According to her, the singer referred to their broken marriage in his memoir Me, The Rocketman and an Instagram Post.

For the unversed, according to the contract, no one of the two – Elton John or Renate Blauel, are allowed to talk about their marriage in the public domain. As per Renate, John has broken the agreement and has caused mental trouble to her.

As per Sky News, a report submitted in the court by Blauel said that, Sir Elton John has used a different name for her to hide her identity, but is referring to her. She even questioned an excerpt from his memoir, where he wrote he did not wish to have children with her. She revealed that they did try to conceive.

Sir Elton John’s legal team did reply to Renate Blauel’s claim. They said that the agreement applied to private and confidential matters only. They even cleared the air around The Rocketman. The said, “The fact that the defendant is gay is now very widely known; it may be one of the most widely-known facts in the world of entertainment.”

Meanwhile, a source close to Sir Elton John revealed that the singer is shocked and sad. “Elton is shocked and saddened by Renate’s claim after 30 years of a mutually amicable and respectful divorce, especially as he has only ever praised her publicly,” the source said.

