Avengers: Endgame Actress Gwyneth Paltrow Learnt Giving Bl*w Job From THIS Person & It Has A Keanu Reeves Connection!





Avengers: Endgame actress Gwyneth Paltrow has been making a lot of noise lately. She recently spoke about love for her daughter, Apple. And as expected, fans were in awe. However, what we have today is a big revelation. Our Pepper Potts has revealed who taught her to give an oral s*x and it isn’t any men!

Gwyneth recently appeared on the podcast ‘Literally! With Rob Lowe.’ She made some huge revelations about her teenage years. Not only did she confess to learning how to give a bl*w job but also revealed about sneaking cigarettes.

Gwyneth Paltrow revealed that it was actually one of Keanu Reeves’ ex-girlfriend who taught her to give oral s*x. Not just that, she confessed of having a huge crush on the John Wick actor back then.

We’re talking about host Rob Lowe’s wife Sheryl Berkoff. Sheryl was actually handing Gwyneth Paltrow’s mother as a makeup artist back then. They bonded quite well and it seems enough for the artist to teach her to give oral s*x. Berkoff was dating Keanu Reeves back then.

Talking about the same, the Avengers: Endgame actress revealed, “I met Sheryl when I was 15 or 16. She was doing my mom’s makeup on this TV movie, and I went down to visit. It was in Florida. I met Sheryl, and I was like immediately obsessed with her. First of all, she was dating Keanu Reeves, who was my celebrity crush. And she was so cool. And she knew that I was sneaking cigarettes, and she would come smoke with me behind the trailer, and she taught me how to give a bl*w job, and you know, all the classic Sheryl stuff.”

Gwyneth Paltrow gave some details regarding learning oral s*x. She said, “It was less about remembering the technique — although I’m sure that I implemented it the first chance I got. It was so cool to have someone treat me like an adult and see me as like a young woman and someone who is se*ual. She just made me feel so free.”

