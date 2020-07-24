Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani Have A Happy News For Fans, Can You Guess?

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have lately been making a lot of noise over their relationship. Fans are curious to know all about their wedding plans. Earlier rumours were even rife that The Voice fame couple tied the knot in a hush-hush wedding. But those weren’t true. Albeit, we have good news from the couple and below is all you need to know.

For the unversed, Blake and Gwen met on the sets of The Voice (2015). They ignited the spark in no time and have been together ever since. Time and now, there have been reports surrounding the pregnancy or a split, but none of it turned out to be true.

Amidst it all, the couple has a surprise for their massive fan base. Many by now are aware that Blake Shelton is coming up with another song ‘Happy Anywhere.’ It will feature Gwen Stefani. The show is inspired by the couple’s experience amid the coronavirus pandemic. A teaser has now been released of the song.

The short video witnesses Gwen sitting on Blake’s lap. She’s wearing a white pullover with denim shorts. Shelton, on the other hand, can be seen in a checkered shirt. They adorably cuddle in the video and one cannot miss out on the serene background. It’s peaceful and enlightening just like their love.

“TOMORROW!!!!!! #HappyAnywhere @gwenstefani,” Blake Shelton captioned the video.

Check it out below:

This isn’t the first time that Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are collaborating for a music video. They even released, ‘Nobody But You’ in January. Apart from that, they’ve treated fans with ‘You Make It Feel Like Christmas’ and ‘Go Ahead and Break My Heart.’

Are you excited for Happy Anywhere releasing this Friday? Share with us in the comments section below.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!