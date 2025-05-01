Eminem and Gwen Stefani have crossed paths more than once in their careers, but it wasn’t always smooth sailing between the two. From wild lyrics to unlikely collaborations, their story is nothing short of interesting.

It all started back in 2004. Eminem, never one to shy away from controversy, wrote some pretty outlandish lyrics about Gwen Stefani on his track “A** Like That.” He sings, “So, Gwen Stefani, will you pee pee on me, please?” The line was, well, something most of us would call disrespectful.

He’s known for pushing the boundaries, but this? It raised a few eyebrows. So, was this some sort of diss aimed at Stefani? Not according to Eminem. In fact, he had a pretty chill explanation for those eyebrow-raising lyrics. The Hollywood rapper claimed he meant no disrespect at all. Instead, he said it was all in good fun. In an interview with NME, Em stated:

“I don’t think it was ever anything that was disrespectful. I mean, maybe I said she could pee pee on me, but I don’t care who you are; that’s funny regardless.

The now 52-year-old added:

“But I’ve always respected Gwen Stefani. She’s an incredible talent, but also her longevity is one of the reasons she was perfect for that song.”

He didn’t see it as a diss but rather as something that made people laugh. Eminem didn’t see the American songstress as some distant star; he was a fan, and he was hoping they’d eventually team up. And guess what? In 2015, they did.

Flash forward to a few years later. Eminem and Stefani teamed up for the track Kings Never Die on the Southpaw soundtrack. It was a real surprise to fans, given their history. Gwen Stefani, now more of a country music star thanks to her marriage to Blake Shelton, was a bit caught off guard when Eminem reached out for a collab. She had always been a fan of his work, but getting that call? It was surreal. But their first phone chat wasn’t all business. Stefani humorously referred to Eminem as a “real weirdo” in a chat with Entertainment Tonight. She wasn’t throwing shade at him, though.

Despite their odd start, their collaboration was a huge success. Their sonic realms merged, and listeners were all in. Stefani’s commanding voice blended with Eminem’s raw rhyme delivery to create a song that was fierce and memorable. It was an uncommon instance of two unexpected powers uniting — and it clicked.

