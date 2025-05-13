During the last couple of days, several networks and platforms have been unveiling their renewal slate and release schedule for the rest of 2025. Be it Bravo announcing the return of most of their top shows and ordering four new exciting series, or Peacock unveiling their top notch reality show slate.

Fox and ABC have also shared which of their top shows will be returning be it culinary and singing reality shows or media franchises and scripted series. NBC is not far behind either with the announcements of its release schedule and renewals. Here’s which ones will be returning to the channel.

NBC: Law & Order, Chicago Fire, The Voice & More

Some of NBC’s most popular series are returning for new seasons which includes Chicago Fire season 14, Chicago PD season 13, and Chicago Med season 11. All of them are slated to premiere this year during the fall. Other returning scripted and unscripted shows of the network include:

Law & Order

Law & Order: SVU

Brilliant Minds

The Hunting Party

The Voice

Happy’s Place

St. Denis Medical

The National Dog Show Presented by Purina

Christmas in Rockefeller Center

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

Frosty the Snowman

The Grinch Who Stole Christmas

The shows ordered by NBC include The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins. It features “a disgraced former football player” on a mission to rehabilitate his image. It stars Tracy Morgan, Daniel Radcliffe, Erika Alexander, Bobby Moynihan, Precious Way and Jalyn Hall. It’s a comedy sports drama series.

On Brand with Jimmy Fallon is about “what happens when Jimmy Fallon starts a premier marketing agency and fills it with the most creative, clever, and competitive go-getters he can find.” Bozoma Saint John is a part of it. “Creating earworm jingles and unbelievable activations to producing the most quotable commercials and must-have merchandise,” per synopsis.

Surviving Earth is an eight-episode series that aims to “learn the lessons from past mass extinctions.” Each episode will feature bizarre and amazing creatures as well as breathtaking landscapes of a lost world. Viewers will witness meteors falling, volcanoes erupting, seas boiling, and land moving.

NBC: Fall 2025 Release Schedule

Meanwhile, the Fall 2025 release schedule of NBC features:

The Voice

Brilliant Minds

The Voice

On Brand with Jimmy Fallon

NBA

Chicago Med

Chicago Fire

Chicago PD

Law & Order

Law & Order: SVU

The Hunting Party

Dateline

Big Ten Pregame

Big Ten Saturday Night

Football Night in America

Sunday Night Football

