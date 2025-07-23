The Voice has continued to remain one of the most popular singing reality shows on American television. Season 29 is set to premiere early next year, and fans are excited to see what the show will serve this time around. Plus, there are about to be some major changes to the format this season.

Season 29 is titled The Voice: Battle of Champions, and it’s going to feature a new format, new advantages, and some Voice alums returning. For the first time in the show’s history, there will be three coaches instead of four. Here’s what we know about the upcoming season and all of its changes.

The Voice Season 29: Coaches & Guests

Season 29 of The Voice will feature Kelly Clarkson, Adam Levine, and John Legend as the coaches. The premiere date of the edition has not yet been announced, but it is expected to be released sometime in spring 2026 on NBC.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NBC’s The Voice (@nbcthevoice)

In addition, veteran CeeLo Green will be making his judging return during the knockouts and will keep a check on the all-star competition. Eventually, CeeLo will pick a winner, and his selections will determine which coach of season 29 will be guaranteed two artists in the grand finale of The Voice.

Meanwhile, season 28 of The Voice is set to premiere in the fall later this year. Carson Daly will host the show, and Michael Bublé, Reba McEntire, Niall Horan, and Snoop Dogg will judge the subsequent season.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NBC’s The Voice (@nbcthevoice)

The Voice Season 29: Format Changes

Onto the format changes, first up, during the blind auditions, the coaches will try to score the most 3-chair turns, and the judge who wins will get a special advantage in the coming battles which is called the super steal. This power lets the coach trump another’s attempt to steal an artist.

Moving forward, there’s an in-season all-star competition. It features each judge bringing back two artists from their former teams to compete. The selected alums will compete in sing-offs. The coach with the most sing-off wins will get the chance to feature another season 29 artist in the finale.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NBC’s The Voice (@nbcthevoice)

As for the semi-finals and finals voting, a new voting block will see super fans and former voice artists. They will be in the in-studio audience during the rounds and will get the chance to vote for their favorites real time. The semi-finals will start with the top 9 performances and then lead to the top 4.

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: The Valley Season 2 Reunion: Premiere Dates & What To Expect From Three-Part Series Of Bravo Show

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News