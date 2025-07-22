The previous episode of The Young and the Restless saw Jack being blindsided by Billy’s decision-making. Billy revealed he was cutting Jack off as the investor of Abbott Communications. Phyllis protected her interests as always while Kyle called out Audra’s bluff about her whole secret plan.

The drama is quite high with suspicions and allegations, and secrets coming to the surface while the guests reside in France, away from home. Here’s what fans can excerpt from the July 22, 2025, episode of The Young and the Restless when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama series.

The Young & The Restless Spoilers: July 22, 2025

The episode on Tuesday features Victor demanding that Audra hold her end of their bargain. Audra had been actively planning and plotting her way to trap Kyle and get him separated from Claire in a bid to secure Victor’s investment. But her plan failed when Kyle successfully connected the dots.

Audra tried to gaslight him into believing this was never a plan, but Kyle figured things out and called her out for trying to seduce him so she could fulfill her deal with Victor. And while her plan did not work out, Victor does not care. The only thing that matters to him is results, which he still wants.

He is making it clear that if she wants to see Vibrante invested and funded, she will have to find another way to break Kyle and Claire. The patriarch of the Newman family only cares about Audra holding her end of the bargain. What exactly will Audra do now to ensure that her next plan works out?

On the other hand, Nick and Sharon find themselves in a really dangerous situation. After the murder weapon was found in Nick’s sleeping car, it was clear that someone was trying to frame him for Damian’s murder. And now he has found himself in a dangerous place, and Sharon is right next to him.

What new trouble will they have to face now? Are their lives in danger? As for Nikki, she gives Cane a warning. What’s new in that? Everyone is trying to give Cane a piece of their mind and accusing him of causing this mess. It’s no small thing that a murder happened, and everyone is trapped there.

What does Nikki have to say to Caen? Is this going to be about his plans to go against Chancellor, the company Nikki is heading right now? Or is this going to be about her son Nick, who is currently being framed? Stay tuned.

