The previous episode of The Bold and the Beautiful saw Grace coming under suspicion after everything that has happened. Liam got magically cured of his tumor and she even signed the release forms. Finn and Bridget are not sure about this sudden behavior and supposed magical miracles.

Will they figure out what Grace has been hiding and what exactly she is up to? What has she actually done with the money Bill transferred her? Here’s what fans can expect from the July 22, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful when they tune in to CBS to watch the hit daytime drama series.

The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers: July 22, 2025

The episode on Tuesday features Eric delivering a beautiful speech about life and love, confirming the Italy trip is still happening. The last few weeks have been taxing for all the characters involved with the shooting fiasco and Liam, Sheila and Luna being the victims of it. But there’s always hope.

Sheila and Liam recovered and there’s a sense of relief in the air. Eric even gave a touching speech and confirmed that the trip is happening. While it may be exciting for Brooke, Taylor has a lot to worry about. After all, this trip will see Ridge spending a lot of time with Brooke, his recurring past.

This trip is the perfect moment for something more to happen and it’s not just Brooke who is aware of that. How will Taylor react to this? What will it mean for her romance with Ridge? Is this the end of their reunion? Will Brooke make her moves on Ridge again? And how long will he resist it?

On the other hand, Nick makes a romantic overture to Brooke. He came back to Los Angeles and has made it clear: he wants to reunite with Brooke and give their romance another chance. But it’s never going to be that easy, is it? Brooke is still obsessing over Ridge and calling him her destiny.

But Nick is determined to give his best which is why he makes a romantic move on Brooke. They previously kissed when he made his return so it’s not completely hopeless to want more. Is Nick going to pitch to join them on the Italy trip? Is he hoping to woo Brooke again in that romantic setup?

Will his plan work out? Or will it only push Ridge and Brooke back together since anytime jealousy has been involved, the destiny crap has always worked on the soap opera. Stay tuned to know more details of the same.

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: The Young & The Restless: Head Writer Teases Murder Mystery After Damian’s Death & Accusations Galore

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News