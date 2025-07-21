The previous episode of The Bold and the Beautiful saw Brooke, Taylor, and Ridge vowing to stay supportive and united, unaware of whether Liam would live or die. Lives in danger have a way of pulling together people on the outs, and that’s exactly what happened after the shooting fiasco.

From romantic plans and returns to suspicions and suggestions, the fans have plenty to look forward to on the soap opera. Here’s what fans can expect from this week on The Bold and the Beautiful when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama series revolving around Los Angeles.

The Bold & The Beautiful: Spoilers Of The Week

Monday, July 21, 2025

The first episode of the week features Grace coming under suspicion. How will she navigate this? Will she put everyone’s doubts to rest or actually stir them up? What does this mean for her career and Liam’s health?

Tuesday, July 22, 2025

Eric delivers a beautiful speech about life and love, confirming the Italy trip is still happening. What does this mean for Forrester Creations now? Nick makes a romantic overture to Brooke. Will she accept his offer or not?

Wednesday, July 23, 2025

Daphne returns from Paris, surprising Carter. How is this going to impact his romance and engagement with Hope? Will she take her revenge, or has she moved on? Brooke gives Ridge a chance to make things right. How will he react? Ridge and Nick push each other’s buttons. How far will they go?

Thursday, July 24, 2025

Steffy and Liam bond over his near-death experience. Will this bring them closer together? Taylor suspects Nick is using this trip to Italy as a clear path to Brooke. Is she going to be supportive of this, especially since this benefits her? Eric gives a warning to Ridge. Is this related to Brooke?

Friday, July 25, 2025

The week’s final episode sees Finn getting in on the suspicion about Grace. Will he confront her about it or dig around to find some proof? On the other hand, Taylor makes a suggestion to Nick about Brooke. Is she helping him in his pursuit to woo her? Steffy gives Sheila hope. How will this change their strained mother-in-law and daughter-in-law relationship? Stay tuned to The Bold and the Beautiful for more!

Eric gains a new perspective while eavesdropping on Shauna and Quinn. Watch the latest #BoldandBeautiful episodes on @paramountplus: https://t.co/3QU7xzI3qS. pic.twitter.com/rmsaP98KKa — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) September 7, 2021

