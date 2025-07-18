The previous episode of The Bold and the Beautiful saw Bill whisking an unconscious Liam away from the hospital. The others had simply no idea that Grae performed an experimental surgery on Liam which supposedly went successfully. And now Bill has taken his son away from the hospital.

The drama is about to get serious in the aftermath of life and death stakes. Avid viewers of the soap opera have lots to enjoy in the coming few weeks. Here’s what fans can expect from the July 18, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama.

The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers: July 18, 2025

The final episode of the week features Brooke, Taylor, and Ridge vowing to stay supportive and united, unaware of whether Liam will live or die. Such circumstances can pull together the longest of rivals. When it comes to life and death, hatred takes a back seat and unity always nudges forward.

Such is the case for Taylor, Brooke and Ridge at the moment. They had been feuding due to Brooke’s refusal to stop going after Ridge despite his rejections. She kept begging him to give her another chance and even tried to seduce him. Meanwhile, Taylor proceeded to Ridge and he accepted.

This left Brooke shattered. But the shooting fiasco with Luna, Liam and Sheila put everything else in the rearview temporarily. Ridge, Taylor and Brooke agreed to stay supportive and united through this hard time. This is especially hard for Taylor and Brooke who have had a rivalry for decades.

Meanwhile, Bill got desperate to save his son’s life and paid Grace the one million dollars for the experimental surgery. It apparently went successfully and Bill applied for Liam’s discharge even though he was still unconscious. Now the others are finding out that Bill took Liam away from the hospital.

The others will want to meet Liam now that he is out of the hospital. How much information will the others get about Liam’s true status? Will Steffy question Bill? Will anyone find out about Grace? And last but not the least, now that Luna is gone at least for the time being, things are about to turn.

There will be a temporary peace, Steffy’s life won’t be in danger and Will plus Electra can continue their romance without Luna constantly trying to break them up. The two had to tolerate a lot because of Luna and her constant attempts. How will everyone deal with the shooting’s aftermath?

