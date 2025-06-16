The previous week on The Bold and the Beautiful saw Luna invading Steffy and Finn’s home’s yet again, Finn making it clear that he will never be the father she wants her to be. Remy came back and was involved in Luna’s crazy mess. He also found out why Steffy has been her target recently.

The drama has been escalating with each new episode unfolding details that will all come together in the end. Here’s what fans can expect from the June 16, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful when they tune in to CBS to watch the popular daytime drama revolving around Los Angeles.

The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers: June 16, 2025

The first episode of this week features Nick’s unannounced arrival setting the stage for a charged encounter between Brooke and him. It has been a long while since the viewers saw Nick and now that he has returned things are about to really change in more ways than once. Especially for Brooke.

Nick comes back and meets Brooke after arriving at Forrester Creations. She is surprised but happy to see him after all these years. But things are complicated on the personal front. She is still obsessed with Ridge despite his rejections. Even though Ridge is with Taylor, Brooke is still behind him.

She claims he is her destiny. And now that Nick is back, things are about to take a wild turn. When the two have a charged encounter, will they reignite their romance once again? Or will Brooke use this new opportunity to make Ridge jealous? Is Nick genuinely ready for another chance with Brooke?

Meanwhile, at the beach house, a silent observer hides in the shadows through a long lens. With Luna being on her obsessive spree, things have gotten dangerous and unsafe pretty fast. She wants to have a father and daughter relationship with Finn and sees Steffy as the obstacle in the goal.

Luna is not backing down and hse has made it very clear. This is also why many of Steffy;s love pens are worried about her safety. Everyone knows how psychotic Luna can be. When someone is spotted spying on Steffy and Hayes through a lens, could it be Luna? Or someone else instead?

How long till Luna makes her move against Steffy? And how will this impact Finn and the rest of the family? Stay tuned to know details about the same.

