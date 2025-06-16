The previous week on The Bold and the Beautiful saw Luna’s obsessive plans taking shape while Sheila, Ridge and Taylor worried about what it might mean for the safety of Steffy. Hope tried to convince Liam to share his diagnosis with the family and tell them about his terminal illness issue.

From surprising arrivals and recognitions of romance to plans in action and disagreements on the board, the audience has plenty to look forward to on the soap opera show. Here’s what fans can expect from this week on The Bold and the Beautiful when they tune in to CBS to watch the soap opera.

The Bold & The Beautiful: Spoilers Of The Week

Monday, June 16, 2025

His unannounced arrival sets the stage for a charged encounter between Brooke and Nick. It has been ages since they last met, but it seems they are ready to pick up exactly where they last off. What’s in store for the two of them? At the beach house, a silent observer hides in the shadows through a long lens. Is this Luna or someone entirely else? Is danger brewing?

Tuesday, June 17, 2025

Nick wastes no time in romancing Brooke. Is this the start of their romance again? Or is this only temporary since Brooke always has her sights set on Ridge? In an emotional heart-to-heart, Taylor and Ridge confront the truth about their love and the woman still between them. Now how will this go?

Wednesday, June 18, 2025

Luna gives Hayes an unexpected gift. Is it something dangerous to ensure her evil plans go well or is she genuinely offering an olive branch to her half-brother? How will Hayes react to it? On the other hand, Nick pushes Ridge’s buttons. After all, the two never really got along all those years ago.

Thursday, June 19, 2025

The penultimate episode sees Steffy attempting to get Daphne back to Los Angeles, despite Hope’s objections. Will she be able to convince Daphne? Is Hope against this because of the history between Daphne and Carter?

Especially now that Hope and Carter are engaged? Is she worried that her return will cause problems between them? When Brooke confesses Nick’s surprise visit and the kiss to Katie, who’s quick to form her own opinions. How will she react to Brooke’s confessions? Will she reprimand or support?

Friday, June 20, 2025

And the final episode of the week features Taylor and Brooke disagreeing when it comes to Ridge and Nick. What’s new, the two have had a feud due to Ridge for decades and now Nick is added to the list. What new drama is on the menu? And how exactly will it affect their respective relationships?

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Ginny & Georgia Season 3: Was Sara Waisglass’ Maxine Baker Wronged In The Show? Here’s What We Think

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News